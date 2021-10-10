https://ria.ru/20210617/kino-1737290817.html

Charismatic evil. Loki, Hannibal, Maleficent – why are they more interesting

Stylish villain Cruella continues to conquer London of the last century and rent. De Ville performed by Emma Stone breaks templates: the antagonist became the main … RIA Novosti, 06/17/2021

MOSCOW, June 17 – RIA Novosti, Anna Nekhaeva. Stylish villain Cruella continues to conquer London of the last century and rent. De Ville, played by Emma Stone, breaks the mold: the antagonist has become the main character of the Disney story. However, there are many charismatic and memorable antiheroes in the cinema. Hannibal, Voldemort, Maleficent. About the most famous villainous incarnations of your favorite actors – in the material of RIA Novosti.

