Charles Leclair: I missed the podium, but I have no regrets

Charles Leclair had a high chance of finishing in the top three in Turkey, but after a late pit stop he could not get the new set of intermediate tires to work and fell back to fourth place. His team-mate Carlos Sainz finished eighth after starting from nineteenth position.

In the fight for third place in the Constructors’ Cup, Ferrari narrowed the gap with McLaren to seven and a half points.

Charles Leclair (4th): “The situation on the track was somewhat strange for everyone, since it was not obvious at what point in the race to make a pit stop. When I was still on the old tires, the team informed me by radio that Valtteri Bottas, after his pit stop on a new set of intermediate tires, is not going too fast.

For seven laps, Bottas had problems with rubber pelletizing, but as soon as the tires started working, he went very fast. We realized that we would have to hold a pit stop, and we held it, but it was too late. There were ten laps left to the finish line, I tried to “turn on” the tires, but they did not work properly.

It’s a pity, because because of this I missed the podium, but still I do not regret anything. At the last stage in Russia, my team and I had problems with communication, but today everything was perfect. I had a clear idea of ​​the situation in the race, and at that moment we made the right choice. Yes, our decision was not justified, but the behavior of the tires in the race was strange. “

Carlos Sainz (8th): “I’m happy! I started from the last row, but today is a good day to take risks – we succeeded. I overtook in turn 12, broke through to the top, demonstrated a high pace throughout the race. It is a pity that the pit stop was slow – because of this I missed the opportunity to compete for a higher result.

However, there is nothing to be regretted today. We worked as a single team, and everything worked out for us. I’m glad we decided to serve out the penalty for replacing the power plant at this stage.

The end of the season looks promising. In the six final races, we will be able to fully focus on speed – I will try to achieve the maximum. We will continue to fight. “