Curse of Maribor. Don’t let it happen again!

On Monday, October 11, the Russian national team will play on a visit with Slovenia in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. We talk about the current and historical context of the confrontation, and also explain why the importance of the upcoming meeting can hardly be overestimated.

What has changed since the first round meeting on March 27

In the application of Matjaz Keck’s team, there have been several changes compared to the last meeting. But they touched the players who then came out on the substitute or even sat in the reserve. From the starting lineup, only 27-year-old universal midfielder Miha Zaitz, who did not have time to get back in shape after an injury, will definitely not be able to help the team. Everyone else is in the ranks, including the leaders Jan Oblak and Josip Ilicic. The skill of the latter was unanimously noted by the players of the Russian national team following the results of the March match in Sochi (2: 1), in which the attacking midfielder of Atalanta scored a very nice goal for us.

Open video

CSKA representative Yaka Biyol has been playing in the center of defense since this season in the national team (as well as in the club). He works in tandem with ex-Sochi player Miha Mevley, who now plays for Turkish Alanyaspor. It was Mevlya who became the anti-hero of the Sochi meeting, having twice failed to cope with Artem Dzyuba near his gates.

In the previous qualifying match with Malta, the attacking midfielder of the Slovenes Sandi Lovric made a great presentation. The 23-year-old player of Swiss Lugano scored an assistant hat-trick, while Ilicic scored a double.

Open video

What is the “curse of Maribor”

The Russian national team meets Slovenia for the third time in qualification. And in the two previous cases I lost away.

In 2001, despite defeat to the main competitor (1: 2) in Ljubljana, the Russians finished the group stage in first place and qualified for the 2002 World Cup directly.

But the visit of the Russian national team to the Ludski Vrt stadium in Maribor in November 2009 is one of the blackest pages of our modern football history. That defeat (0: 1) in the return play-off, the hopes of a very bright team of Guus Hiddink to play at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa were buried. As in the current selection, then the Russians beat the Slovenes at home 2: 1.

What layouts will suit us

There are three rounds left before the finish of the group stage, and therefore the gap of Valeriy Karpin’s team by six points from the third Slovenia, at first glance, looks safe, and the place in the play-offs is almost guaranteed. But until the end of the game in Maribor, it cannot be argued that in Group H the whole intrigue boiled down to the struggle for the first place between Croatia and Russia.

In case of equality of points (and now we and the Croats have 16 of them), “checkers” are ahead in terms of the best scores and goals conceded (they have – “+10”, we have – “+7”). In this tournament, it is this indicator (and not personal meetings) that is taken into account in the first place. Already having an advantage, the Croats will have to play two matches at home – with us and Slovakia, which retains purely mathematical chances for second place. The only away game is against one of Malta’s outsiders. Apparently, the Croats need to try very hard to get below the second place.

But for the Russians, this issue can be de facto closed only on the next Monday. If Slovenia beats Russia, and our team then concedes to Croatia (the alignment is unfortunate, but it cannot be called fantastic), Kek’s wards will be able to catch up with the rival. The difference between goals scored and missed at the moment is significantly worse (only “+1”), but a major home victory will turn the picture upside down. And at home with Cyprus in the last round in this regard, the Slovenes can strain themselves.

So, in no case should Russia lose to Slovenia on October 11, and not only in the context of the struggle with Croatia for a direct ticket to the world championship. At the same time, there is absolutely no confidence in the positive outcome of this meeting after an extremely important, but at the same time absolutely unconvincing in terms of the content of the game, home victory (1: 0) over Slovakia on October 8.

Watch the live broadcast of the qualifying match of the 2022 World Cup Slovenia – Russia on Monday, October 11 at 21:40 Moscow time on the sites sportbox.ru and matchtv.ru!

World Championship 2022. Qualifying tournament. Slovenia – Russia