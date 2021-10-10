Disastrous Vin Diesel movie hits Netflix

Valiant’s cinematic universe is still in question, as it was unlucky to launch just before the pandemic itself.

Shortly after leaving “Bloodshot” producer Dan Mintz said he would like to draw inspiration from “Blade” starring Wesley Snipes, not from “Iron Man”, in terms of brand building with tougher action.

Screenwriter Erik Heisserer previously admitted that the planned cinematic universe could still happen, but a lot happened between March 2020 and his comments in April 2021. The project with Vin Diesel started well in cinemas, but the pandemic did not allow him to recoup a modest $ 45 million budget for a blockbuster.

Soon after, there was talk that the franchise could be relaunched, but Diesel said last November that the sequel would see the light of day. And everyone knows that an actor will not rest until he turns everything he touches into a franchise.

While we wait for the sequel “Bloodshot” is still popular with Netflix subscribers. Having already hit the top 10 several times, now it is again on the list of the most viewed projects.

Despite the fact that Netflix subscribers watch the movie comics, it remains one of the most expressionless in recent years.

