Don’t expect Hobbs and Show 2 anytime soon

The Fast and the Furious film franchise can easily ignore the laws of physics, but the box office speaks for itself. The last two films have grossed more than $ 1 billion each worldwide, and if not for the pandemic, “Fast and Furious 9” could also storm the coveted mark. The mass audience is so fed up with the adventures of the high-octane Family (just like that, with a capital letter) that even a spin-off about two former antagonists grossed $ 758 million. “Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw”In which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason State team up to save Vanessa Kirby from the nefarious encroachments of Idris Elba.

But despite the success at the box office, expect a sequel about the adventures of two secret agents in the near future. This was stated by producer Kelly McCormick, they say, Hobbs and Shaw 2 is in limbo due to the workload of Johnson – an extremely important person for the sequel. Indeed, it is hard to disagree that without a performer of one of the title roles, making a movie is somehow stupid.

At the same time, the project does not yet have a script, so even if a miracle suddenly happens and the Rock is free tomorrow, the whole work will take at least two years (which cannot but please Tyreese Gibson). But the ninth part, which will be released on the screens on May 27, will help to brighten up the expectations for lovers of prohibitive speeds and freaks incompatible with reality.