Dupin will not fly with the Russian national team for the match with Slovenia

The press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced that the goalkeeper of the Russian national team Yuri Dupin will miss the guest match of the national team with the Slovenian national team, which will take place on October 11. The coaching staff of the Russian national team decided not to bring four goalkeepers to the match. Only three goalkeepers will be included in the application for the game.

The 33-year-old Rubin goalkeeper has already left the national team. The team was in Kazan, where it played a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup with the Slovak national team (1: 0).

The squad for the match with Slovenia is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Marinato Guilherme (Lokomotiv Moscow), Andrey Lunev (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Matvey Safonov (Krasnodar).

Defenders: Igor Diveev (CSKA Moscow), Georgy Dzhikia (Spartak Moscow), Maxim Osipenko (Rostov), ​​Alexey Sutormin, Dmitry Chistyakov (both Zenit St. Petersburg), Ilya Samoshnikov (Rubin Kazan), Sergey Terekhov (Sochi), Fedor Kudryashov (Antalyaspor Turkey), Arsen Adamov (Ural Yekaterinburg).

Midfielders: Dmitry Barinov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov (both – Lokomotiv Moscow), Alexander Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev (both – Zenit St. Petersburg), Alexey Miranchuk (Atalanta Bergamo), Arsen Zakharyan, Daniil Fomin (two – Dynamo Moscow), Zelimkhan Bakaev (Spartak Moscow), Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow), Daniil Glebov (Rostov).

Forwards: Fedor Smolov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Anton Zabolotny (CSKA Moscow), Hamid Agalarov (Ufa).