Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Completion of Black Adam Filming with Money Distribution

Dwayne Johnson announced the end of the filming of the blockbuster “Black Adam”. He announced this in his microblog. RIA Novosti, 18.07.2021
MOSCOW, July 18 – RIA Novosti. Dwayne Johnson announced the end of the filming of the blockbuster “Black Adam”. He announced this in his microblog. “For many years ago, I realized that the chance to create“ Black Adam ”in my career can fall only once,” the actor admitted. The artist also thanked the team with which he managed to work on the film. Johnson posted a video showing him playing ten thousand dollars among colleagues in honor of the end of filming. The actor pulled out from the bag notes with their names. There were three winners in total. They did not divide the prize fund equally between them. The first lucky one, whose name appeared on the sheet, pulled out by the actor, got two thousand, the second – three, and the third – five. In addition to Johnson, the film also starred Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and others. It is planned that the film “Black Adam” will be released in Russia on July 28, 2022.
news
ru-RU
“For many years ago, I realized that the chance to create“ Black Adam ”in my career can fall only once,” the actor admitted.
The artist also thanked the team with which he managed to work on the film. Johnson posted a video showing him playing ten thousand dollars among colleagues in honor of the end of filming. The actor pulled out from the bag notes with their names. There were three winners in total. They did not divide the prize fund equally between them. The first lucky one, whose name appeared on the sheet, pulled out by the actor, got two thousand, the second – three, and the third – five.
In addition to Johnson, the film also starred Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and others.
It is planned that the film “Black Adam” will be released in Russia on July 28, 2022.
