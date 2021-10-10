https://ria.ru/20210718/johnson-1741613211.html

Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Completion of Black Adam Filming with Money Distribution

Dwayne Johnson marked the end of the filming of “Black Adam” by distributing money – Russia news today

Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Completion of Black Adam Filming with Money Distribution

Dwayne Johnson announced the end of the filming of the blockbuster “Black Adam”. He announced this in his microblog. RIA Novosti, 18.07.2021

2021-07-18T03: 12

2021-07-18T03: 12

2021-07-18T03: 12

the culture

culture News

movies and TV series

Dwayne Johnson

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149835/48/1498354822_0:66:3000:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_5bd29cd617576c8d05013b48eac43d3b.jpg

MOSCOW, July 18 – RIA Novosti. Dwayne Johnson announced the end of the filming of the blockbuster “Black Adam”. He announced this in his microblog. “For many years ago, I realized that the chance to create“ Black Adam ”in my career can fall only once,” the actor admitted. The artist also thanked the team with which he managed to work on the film. Johnson posted a video showing him playing ten thousand dollars among colleagues in honor of the end of filming. The actor pulled out from the bag notes with their names. There were three winners in total. They did not divide the prize fund equally between them. The first lucky one, whose name appeared on the sheet, pulled out by the actor, got two thousand, the second – three, and the third – five. In addition to Johnson, the film also starred Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and others. It is planned that the film “Black Adam” will be released in Russia on July 28, 2022.

https://ria.ru/20210715/cavill-1741366505.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149835/48/1498354822_261-0:3000:2054_1920x0_80_0_0_3650b8224d1006051cc0188014b42723.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

culture news, movies and series, dwayne johnson