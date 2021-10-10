Dwayne Johnson will play another DC superhero. Spoiler: this animal

Continuation: Keanu Reeves will star alongside Dwayne Johnson in the cartoon about Superman the dog. Here is the first teaserIn addition to “Black Adam”, Dwayne Johnson (Dwayne Johnson) will play in another superhero project. According to Variety, the actor has joined the cast of the DC League of Super-Pets, where he will play Superman’s four-legged friend, the dog Crypto.

In the cartoon, Johnson’s character is assigned the main role. In the story, Krypto teams up with a flying cat to stop the crime while Superman is on vacation. The premiere in theaters is scheduled for May 20, 2022.

Jared Stern will script and direct the project, with Sam Levin taking over as co-director. In addition to voicing the protagonist, Johnson will also be producing the film through his Seven Bucks Productions.

Krypto made his debut in comic book pages in 1955. Initially, he was conceived as a one-time character, but the public liked the dog so much that he was returned after several issues and made a permanent partner of Superboy.

Krypto made his debut in comic book pages in 1955. Initially, he was conceived as a one-time character, but the public liked the dog so much that he was returned after several issues and made a permanent partner of Superboy.