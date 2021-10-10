Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is 49 years old. Remembering the best roles of an ex-wrestler

On Sunday, May 2, world famous actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned 49 years old. It’s time to remember the most memorable roles of the former wrestler. The full-fledged debut of “The Rock” in the big cinema took place in 2001 with the release of the film “The Mummy Returns”, where he played the King of Scorpions. Johnson played the same role in the 2002 film of the same name.

The Scorpion King (2002)

The less popular but also important roles of The Rock in The Treasure of the Amazon (2003), Walking Wide (2004) and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) cannot be ignored. And in 2011, Johnson first appeared in the legendary Fast and Furious franchise, and immediately in the fifth film. Eight years later, in 2019, Johnson and Jason State’s characters will have their Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw spin-off.

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw (2019)

Other roles in The Rocks include GI Joe: Toss the Cobra 2 (2013), Blood and Sweat: Anabolics (2013), Hercules (2014), San Andreas Rift (2015). Some of the most popular films with Johnson’s participation are Rescuers Malibu (2017) and two remakes of Jumanji.

Rescuers Malibu (2017)