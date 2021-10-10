Eiritel about the chances of teams from the CIS to get to the upper bracket of Inta 2021: “Just a little bit left to sink!” | Dota 2

RuHub commentator Daria Eiritel Morozova spoke about the chances Virtus.pro and Team Spirit advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs The International 10 (2021) on Dota 2. On Twitter, she noted that such a development of events is quite real.

Both VP and Spirit retain their chances for the upper bracket, and matchups are quite lifting for them. Just a little bit of immersion left! – Dasha Morozova (@eiritel) October 9, 2021

Virtus.pro and Team Spirit play in Group A and B, respectively. Team Danila gpK ~ Skutina has four wins, one draw and two losses, and the roster Yaroslava Miposhka Naydenova – three wins and the same number of defeats at the end of the third game day.

The final day of the group stage of the championship will take place on October 10. Virtus.pro will play against Team Aster, and Team Spirit will meet with beastcoast and SG e-sports… The schedule and results of the competition can be followed in the report.

Morozova became the first female commentator to officially join the Russian-speaking team of coverage of the Dota 2 World Championship. Before the tournament in Bucharest, she told Vladislav in detail about this to Cybersport.ru author Machinae Zhivotnev in an interview…