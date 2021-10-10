Ellen DeGeneres published a teaser for the last season of her show

Popular American TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres presented a promo video for the last, 19th season, the famous The Ellen Show. It will premiere on September 13, The New York Post reports.

The trailer for the final season features highlights and some of the celebrities who have attended the program over the years.

It is noted that since 2003, 4000 thousand guests have taken part in the show, including George Clooney, Justin Timberlake, Julia Roberts, Michelle Obama and others.

The video also indicates that over almost two decades of existence, The Ellen Show has spent half a billion dollars on charitable projects.

“I promise you we will have a fantastic final season. This will be the season when I really say thank you. Thank you all. Every day will be a holiday. There will be many surprises, ”DeGeneres said as she announced the end of the talk show in 2022.

Recall that in the fall of 2020, The Ellen Show’s reputation was seriously shaken due to the accusations made by the team members. Former program employees said the project was rife with racism, fear and intimidation.

The scandal led to an internal investigation and the dismissal of a number of executives.