everything you wanted to know about the Ethereum killer

Cardano – and its ADA coin – is one of the most interesting projects in the blockchain in 2021. The coin has risen in price by 125% in August this year, and in the future it is predicted further growth and competition with Etherium.

The history of Cardano began in 2014, when Jeremy Wood and Charles Hoskinson left Ethereum. Not agreeing on the future plans for the development of the project with the rest of the developers, Charles and James founded their own company: Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK). It was she who took up the development of a new cryptocurrency and in September 2017 introduced a new blockchain platform: Cardano.

The coin issued for this system received the beautiful name ADA – in honor of the famous Ada Lovelace, who is considered the world’s first programmer… ADA entered trading on October 1, 2017, and over the past four years it has risen in price by almost 100 times. Now the Cardano cryptocurrency is confidently holding its positions in the TOP-10 coins by market capitalization, periodically rising to the TOP-3.

Features of Cardano

Cardano is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain built to create smart contracts and develop full-fledged decentralized applications. Basically, the platform does the same thing as Ethereum, but more efficiently.

One of the main problems of crypto giants – Bitcoin and Ethereum – is their low scalability. Bitcoin is capable of processing only 5 transactions per second. Ether is about 15. In comparison with the same VISA, which conducts about 1700 transactions per second, this is negligible, hence the high commissions. Cardano, on the other hand, performs 257 transactions per second – and in a year or two, after adding to the blockchain planned Hydra level, we can talk about hundreds of thousands of transactions per second.

It is the low fees and high-speed technology that make Cardano an Ethereum killer: a blockchain that will gradually oust its older competitor from the market. And it looks very real.

Plus, Cardano is an environmentally friendly cryptocurrency. The topic of energy consumption of cryptocurrencies is raised regularly, and the negative impact of blockchain on the environment noticeably affects the popularity of specific coins and solutions. Cardano has a very strong position in this regard:

Bitcoin’s blockchain consumes 130,000 gigawatt-hours annually – roughly the same amount of energy Argentina needs for its 45 million inhabitants.

Ethereum needs “only” 50,000 gigawatt hours, comparable to Chile’s.

Cardano, on the other hand, spends 6 gigawatt hours a year, tens of thousands of times less than its competitors (if we continue the comparison, then this is a village of 600 houses).

The more the information field says about ecology, the stronger Cardano’s position will become. To be convinced of this, it is enough to look at the growth spurt in May that occurred after Elon Musk’s statement about his disappointment in bitcoin due to its energy consumption.

Application of the Cardano blockchain

The developers themselves say that the platform is focused on widespread use in poor regions, for which other blockchain projects are poorly suited. Already, Cardano is collaborating with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education: the platform will store the data of 5,000,000 students, protecting them from unauthorized access.

The system is also planned to be used in other industries:

In healthcare, for the authentication of pharmaceuticals and anti-counterfeiting;

In agriculture, to control supply chains;

In the financial sphere, to clarify the personality and creditworthiness of a person.

In early autumn, Cardano released the Alonzo update, which drew a line under the third era of this blockchain development – the creation of an ecosystem of decentralized applications. It was the imminent release of Alonzo that provided the August growth spurt, during which ADA gained 235%.

Future plans for Cardano

With Alonzo finished, the company will focus on improving the scalability of its blockchain and transforming Cardano into a fully autonomous decentralized organization. According to the development strategy of the project, by 2026 ADA will be used by at least three companies from the Fortune 500 list, and the number of ecosystem users will grow to one million people.

Analysts believe these plans are quite realistic and predict the ADA price rise by at least 3-5 times. Large market capitalization, rapid growth and development of the project make it one of the most interesting blockchain solutions on the market today.

Moreover, ADA – like Bitcoin – is a limited supply cryptocurrency. The maximum supply will be 45 billion coins, and at the moment there are about 32 billion in circulation. This allows us to predict a jump in demand in the medium-long term, and it is best to prepare for this jump right now.

By the way, you can buy or trade ADA all next week with a commission of 0%! The special offer is valid on the FREE2EX crypto exchange and applies to all pairs with this coin.

Join us to the Cardano ecosystem.

Tokens are not backed by the government and are not a means of payment. Activities related to transactions (operations) with tokens are associated with a high level of risk of complete loss of funds and other objects of civil rights (investments) transferred in exchange for tokens. Legal regulation of transactions with tokens does not have a uniform approach, and the consequences of such transactions may have different legal assessments in different states.

This article is not intended to be a tutorial or a guide, but is created as an informational and educational material.