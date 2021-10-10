Evgenia Medvedeva master class, jokes about Milokhin, Medvedev latest news, Buzova new album performance, figure skating, Moscow sports night, reportage – October 10, 2021

On October 9, the Moscow Sports Night took place for the first time, organized by the Department of the capital. The event took place at six venues in different parts of Moscow: the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art, VDNKh, the ZIL water area, the Rampstroy skatepark, the Severny modern pentathlon center and the CSKA Arena ice palace. At each of the points, spectators were able to get acquainted with various sports and participate in activities, as well as see world-class stars.

For fans of figure skating, the most interesting place was, of course, CSKA Arena. Several free ice sessions were organized at the beginning of the festival. Registration for them opened a few days ago, and all the seats were quickly taken. In the hall of the palace it was possible to take an interactive photo against the background of advertising for the 2022 World Volleyball Championship, which will be held in Russia.

During one of the sessions, Olga Buzova… The singer performed two songs from the new album “Here I am”: “Without deeds” and “Voditsa”.

Just a year ago, Buzova participated in the “Ice Age” and fell in love with figure skating.

“The Moscow Sports Night is a wonderful event of a unique format. It makes us understand that not only love is important in this life, not only life, but also sport, because in a healthy body there is a healthy mind. Not only during the day but also at night. I am very pleased that I am here with you today. I will definitely go on skates again, this is my strong point now – in any incomprehensible situation to skate “, – Olga shared her emotions.

The main event began closer to midnight. As part of the event, an autograph session of the two-time world champion took place Evgenia Medvedeva… Everyone could get a card with the skater’s autograph, give gifts or just say warm words to their favorite athlete. Several fans asked Zhenya to sign on skates.

After that, Medvedeva held a free master class for the winners of the competition on Instagram. Both experienced figure skating fans and very young stars took to the ice of the CSKA Arena. Despite the late hour, Zhenya managed to cheer up the participants. “You won’t fall below the ice”, – the skater joked during the assignments. And the athlete called one of the exercises a terrible test for Dani Milokhina, a partner in the “Ice Age”.

“I am very glad that you managed to get to my master class. You are all so diligent and sincere. I really love the sincere emotions on the ice that you gave me today. I can feel your love for figure skating. For us, athletes who enter the international arena and defend the honor of the country, it is very important to feel the response in the hearts of people. It was incredibly pleasant for me to talk to you today “, – thanked the lucky ones Zhenya at the end of the event.

