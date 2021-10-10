Ex-Arizona player: Ovechkin is over. The Capitals will not make the playoffs, they will be trash

Former tough guy, ex-Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens forward, 2016 NHL All-Star MVP John Scott shared his opinion on the prospects for the Washington Capitals and Alexandra Ovechkina in the new season.

“The Capitals will not make the playoffs this year. They have made the playoffs for the last 10+ years. They have made the playoffs since the 2013/2014 season. I think they will be rubbish now. All of their hockey players have aged. They have lost the last two seasons. I don’t think they’ll shoot this year.

Ovechkin is over. It will simply be closed. I don’t think any of these guys will have a good season. I don’t think Ovi will even come close to Gretzky’s record. I don’t think he will even score 30 goals this season. I think the Capitals will just be in complete disarray.

They didn’t sign anyone in the offseason. They brought back the same goalkeeper [Витека Ванечека]… That’s all. They didn’t make any drastic changes. They made a huge mistake last year when they acquired Anthony Mantu. I think it will make the team even worse, ”Scott quotes Russian Machine Never Breaks with reference to the podcast Dropping The Gloves.