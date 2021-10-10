Ex-forward “Salavat Yulaev” Umark confessed to psychological problems

Swedish Luleå forwardspoke about the psychological discomfort during his stay in Russia, where he played for Salavat Yulaev for five seasons.

The striker said that his psychological problems were associated with frequent flights, as he is afraid to fly. This year Umark left the Swiss Servette and returned to his native Sweden.

Luleå is Umark’s home club.



About fear.

“The fear was so great that during my stay in Russia I began to experience mortal anxiety. I’m not kidding. There were many matches when it seemed to me that I would die on the ice. I felt that I needed to feel good psychologically. It was one of the reasons why I left the KHL.

Just imagine. Ten times a season you stand on the blue line, look at the ceiling, and think that you are finished, now death will come. These are terrible thoughts, and it is extremely difficult to get rid of them. But sometimes I did it. “



About the case of footballer Christian Eriksen at Euro 2020, when his heart stopped right during the match.

“I don’t know how many times after that I did a heart examination. In this case, I have to have the full maximum that only medicine can offer.

Over time, this all brought more and more difficulties. But it happens when you feel bad for various reasons. It was hard. I turned to a psychologist for help. Now it is much easier for me, “Umark said on the TV show Vikegaard against.

Together with “Salavat”, Umark became the bronze medalist of the KHL and took part in the League All-Star Game three times. He is also the top scorer in KHL history among Swedish players.

In the KHL, Linus played 344 matches, in which he scored 98 goals and gave 202 assists.