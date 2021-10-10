ex-presenter of “Heads and Tails” in a bikini made a Kardashian

The star shared a tempting shot in a tiny swimsuit.

Former host of the popular show “Heads and Tails” Lesya Nikityuk decided to play on the nerves of fans.

On her Instagram, she posted a hot photo in a tiny tie-back bikini. A small detail gave a special piquancy to the picture – the star processed it so that Kim Kardashian herself could envy the splendor of the hips.

“They say that back in 1987, Kim Kardashian’s father served in a secret military unit somewhere near Khmelnitsky … What do you think, call” Wait for me “?” – wrote Nikityuk.

So that the subscribers do not have a blow, the celebrity also published an original photo, showing a toned figure.

The followers of Nikityuk were delighted with her joke, but most of the fans said that an unprocessed photo is better, naturalness only gives beauty.

“And Kanye Vestko was a warrant officer in the same platoon,” one of the subscribers developed the comic situation.

“Lesya, don’t scare me like that. I went to drink a sedative ”,“ My mother is a woman, this is a figure ”,“ Here you can see one face without DNA. That is, not a face “,” Is there a photo from the back? “

“Lesya, your original photo is much more beautiful! Not everyone likes Kardashian perdole! You are beautiful, ”the fan summed up.