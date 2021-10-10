Figure skater Kamila Valieva won the Finlandia Trophy with two world records, Tuktamysheva the second, Kostornaya third, video, details – October 10, 2021

The Finlandia Trophy ended with women’s performances in a free program. According to the results of the short, the Russians were in the following order: in the lead Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, for her Alena Kostornaya, closed the top three Kamila Valieva… Today has brought many surprises and unexpected rentals.

Eva-Lotta Kiibus from Estonia – an excellent representative of singles from countries with small federations. She does not have ultra-s in her arsenal, and the most difficult jump for Eva is the triple lutz. The girl presented a very strange and controversial program to the soundtrack “A Star is Born” in a gold dress. The music was interrupted by some dialogues from the film, which greatly interfered with the perception.

One way or another, the skater skated all the declared content cleanly and was very happy with the ratings: 137.51 for the free program and 202.04 in total. Before the final warm-up, it was the Estonian who was in the lead with a margin of 15 points, in the end she stopped in seventh place.

Anastasia Gubanova, now representing Georgia, one of the main surprises of the tournament. The girl changed in front of her eyes, she began to skate both programs purely. Apparently, the pressure inherent in figure skaters from Russia has ceased to interfere with Anastasia. Gubanova presented a new free program to the music of Abel Kozhenevsky “M.Y. We believe in love. ” For her rental, the girl received 134.41 points. The total result was 203.91, as a result, the skater became the fifth.

Luna Hendrix from Belgium after the short program took the fifth place. This skater, like the Estonian, is very artistic. Therefore, the composition “The mystic’s dream” suited her perfectly. Beautiful music with inner development, diluted with oriental motives, surprisingly well suited the athlete. Luna doesn’t do quads, but she has a good set of triple jump cascades.

The figure skater, apparently, injured her hand during the skate, so right at the time of the announcement of the ratings, a paramedic ran up to her. Peeking out from behind him, Hendrix learned that she received 143.25 points for free and 212.07 points in total. In the final table, the skater took fourth place.

Alena Kostornaya made mistakes today. The first triple axel was under-rolled and landed in a step-out, the next triple lutz also with a step-out. The girl performed the last triple lutz with an imperfect exit, which prevented her from attaching the second jump, and Alena was left without one cascade.

Apparently, mistakes put a lot of pressure on Kostornaya during the rental, so her Vivaldi again seemed blurry and insecure. For the free program, the girl received 140.22 points, 218.83 in total and won bronze.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva after winning the short, I didn’t lose confidence. The skater cleanly performed all the elements, including a cascade of a triple axel – a double toe loop, a solo triple axel and a triple lutz. Incendiary Turkish motives made the audience clapping loudly and became a good, cheerful end of the tournament.

Two perfectly clean skates from Lisa are a great start to the international season. For an arbitrary, Tuktamysheva received marks of 151.77 and 233.30 in total, which allowed her to take second place.

Kamila Valieva won the tournament in Finland. It was decided to leave the program for Ravel’s Bolero, which experts consider successful. We saw a new suit, the same cut with new flowers and a small green beaded snake. The skater landed a purely quadruple salchow, a cascade of a quadruple toe loop – a triple toe loop and a cascade of a quadruple toe loop – oiler – triple salchow. True, there was another fall on the triple axel, but this did not prevent the victory at all.

For her rental at the first adult start, Camila received 174.31 and 249.24 points in total. She broke two world records at once: an arbitrary previous one belonged to Alexandra Trusova (166.62), and according to the amount Alena Kostornaya (247.59). Of course, the crazy estimates for the components are striking – almost all nines. And this is at the first adult start. Yes, Kamila is good, but it is obvious to many that at least today Valieva did not fall into musical accents, and she skated most of the program, thinking only about jumping. It’s great that the quads turned out, but the component nature of the performance raises questions. What will Camila get when everything is perfect ?!

It was already clear from the composition of the participants that the Finlandia Trophy would be interesting and eventful. Even before the stages of the Grand Prix championship series, the debutante broke two world records at once. The Olympic season promises to be exciting.