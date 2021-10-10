Figure skater Leonova announced pregnancy and retirement :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

According to the 30-year-old athlete, she is in her fifth month of pregnancy and is expecting a boy. World Championship silver medalist has not competed since 2019

Silver medalist of the 2012 World Figure Skating Championships Alena Leonova has officially retired and is currently expecting a baby. She told RIA Novosti about this.

“I am expecting a boy, I am in my fifth month of pregnancy. Recently, just learned the floor. She did not officially end her career, because we planned to make a great show, many eminent skaters wanted to come to it and say warm words, thank them very much. But, unfortunately, due to the pandemic, our plans were thwarted. Lately we have been thinking about this October, we wanted to arrange an event at the Panin Memorial. But I won’t go out on the ice anymore, that’s why this, most likely, will be canceled. So I finished my career, ”said Leonova.

According to the 30-year-old figure skater, she has not prepared for a competition for two years. “Since this season, thanks to Evgeny Rukavitsyn, I have recruited a group of initial training and I work with young children,” the athlete added.

Leonova is a participant in the 2010 Olympic Games (ninth place), five world championships, five European championships (twice ranked fourth), the 2015 Universiade champion.

The athlete has been married to figure skater Anton Shulepov since 2019.