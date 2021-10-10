For the first time in history, the Russian national team took silver at the European Table Tennis Championship

“We are here to make history!” – growled 19-year-old Maxim Grebnev after winning the personal European championship in June, paired with Lev Katsman, who was only a year old. A phenomenal achievement for Russian table tennis – earlier Oksana Fadeeva (twice) and Svetlana Ganina mined three gold in pairs, but only with foreign partners.

The breakthrough was made by the guys who at that time lived far beyond the top hundred of the ITTF world ranking. Almost the same miracle as the recent winning of the 150th racket of the world by Emma Radukanu in the US Open in tennis, only even cooler. Grebnev is currently ranked 540th in the ranking, and Katsman is 281st. At the end of September, they were joined by another phenomenon, Vladimir Sidorenko (165), and this ambitious gang went to the European Team Championship in Romanian Cluj-Napoca.

Lev Katsman and Maxim Grebnev – the winner of the European Championship-2021 in pairs Photo: Imago

Table tennis The banned tennis player donned a wig and grew a beard. He was recognized 07/20/2021 at 09:11

In this picturesque and second largest city after Bucharest in Romania, which lies at the foot of the mountains of Transylvania, 20 centuries ago, the Roman emperor Trajan founded the base of his legion. The camp was named Napoca, so the city, which was under the protectorate of Hungary for most of its history, has a double name. From the clean mountain air and almost 400 meters above sea level, the head is dizzy here, but even more the roof was blown away by the performance of Russian tennis players.

In addition to Grebnev, Sidorenko and Katsman, the Russian national team includes veterans Kirill Skachkov (34 years old) and Alexander Shibaev (31). For the first time this year, Skachkov, who became the champion of the country, played only in the group stage in battles with France and the Netherlands, and Shibaev never appeared on the court at all. The coaches relied on explosive youth and did not lose – their peers created such a powerful atmosphere of unity that sparkling with pressure and energy from Max, Lev and Vova in the hall became brighter.

The main feature of the current team is young players not only of the same age, but also of the level. There is no obvious leader in the team, and in each confrontation different tennis players have fired. In the quarter-finals with Austria, Sidorenko brought the decisive point, who can start with a half-turn and succumb to provocation, but in the game with Gardos he pulled himself together and dragged the most difficult match.

Russian national team in the match against Austria Photo: Eurosport

The real madness started in the semi-finals against the Swedes. Status Moregard and Kalberg play for the best club teams in Europe and in the matches against Katzman and Grebnev, the bookmakers gave the same odds for their victory – 1.07. The Swedes were so confused by the frenzied pressure of the Russians that the only reaction to the sharp hits of Max and Lev were bewildered glances at each other and the coach. Russia defeated the Swedes 3: 0 – this is steeper than at Poltava.

Multiple European champions, the Germans made it to the final without any problems, even despite the absence of the main stars – Timo Boll and Dmitry Ovcharov. All the gloss and ostentatious arrogance disappeared after Grebnev in the first game against Benedict Duda wound up and brought a point to the team, having won back from the score 0: 2. Katz and Sidorenko lost their matches in the fight, so the decisive one was Grebnev’s one more meeting against the leader of the Bundestim Patrick Francisca.

The German in the class led 2: 0 in sets and 3: 0 in the third game, and stopped. Grebnev took a time-out and carried the top (15th in the ranking) so that the nervous Patrick began to sweat profusely – after each lost point, he asked the referee to wipe the table. Thus, Francis provoked and wasted time, and Max did not pay attention and caught such courage that he even performed two successful blows from behind (aerobatics on board).

Grebnev equalized the score in the games, had two match points, but never realized – the Russian team lost 1: 3, and Germany became the European champion for the ninth time (the German women also won in the women’s category). Russia was close to gold, but the first silver in history was an incredible success. The last time such an achievement was achieved was the USSR national team 53 years ago.

The breakthrough of young Russian tennis players, first in Warsaw and now in Romania, is partly due to the development and popularization of table tennis in Russia. The heart of the Russian tabletop is beating in Orenburg – the local Fakel-Gazprom has been playing in the Champions League for the past 10 years. The team is represented by the bronze medalist of Tokyo Dmitry Ovcharov and a number of other world-class tops. The club received another powerful impetus four years ago after Gazprom allocated 158 million rubles to support the Orenburg club.

And yet, the main factor in the success of Russian guys at the European Championship is associated with the personality of the famous coach, multiple champion of the USSR and participant in three Olympiads (1992, 1996, 2004) Dmitry Mazunov. This specialist has been living and working in Germany since 1992. From 2012 to 2020, Mazunov headed one of the best table tennis academies in Europe in Ochsenhausen (Liebherr Masters College) and five years ago facilitated the relocation of Grebnev, Katz and Sidorenko to this center.

A similar leap in development took place in the early 2000s for tennis player Maria Sharapova, whom her father arranged for Nick Bollettieri’s academy. The Russian troika of players managed to adapt in a foreign country and, thanks to training and games with the best performers in the world, reached a new quality level. The guys are only 19-20 years old, which means that we will probably hear about them more than once.

Dmitry Mazunov: “Stars in the tabletop make money for 1 million euros”

Read the October 13 interview with Russian coach Dmitry Mazunov, who brought Lev Katsman, Maxim Grebnev and Vladimir Sidorenko to a new level. The specialist will tell you about:

Table Tennis Super Top Earnings

Setting up academies in Germany and raising future stars

Lack of conditions in Moscow for sparring and training

Reasons for leaving Russia for Germany in the early 90s

Fantastic prize money at WTT Contender tournaments

Table tennis Russia won the first ping-pong European championship – check out the matchball 28/06/2021 at 10:08