Former Hoffenheim coach to take over Lokomotiv

German coach Markus Gisdol will soon take over the head coach of Lokomotiv. This was reported by the press service on the club’s official website. Earlier, the Serbian specialist Marko Nikolic was fired at Lokomotiv on October 5. At the moment, his place is taken by ex-Loko footballer Dmitry Loskov.
Gisdol maintains close ties with the current head of the department of sports and development of “railroad workers” Ralph Rangnik. In 2009, Rangnick helped Gisdol get a job as head coach of the second squad of Hoffenheim. Two years later, colleagues teamed up to work with Schalke 04 – Rangnick then led the team, while Gisdol acted as his assistant.
“When it comes to our vision of football, Ralph and I have many parallels,” Gisdol told the Stuttgarter Zeitung in 2013. “We both want to develop football and keep up with the latest trends in international tournaments. We enjoy experimenting, analyzing the style of big teams, questioning time-tested tactics to improve our players. “
After Rangnick resigned from Schalke, explaining his departure by “emotional burnout,” in 2012 the German joined Red Bull Leipzig as sports director. Gisdol recalled that in 2015, at the initiative of Rangnik, he could lead the German team after the dismissal of head coach Alexander Zorniger, Sport1 reports.
This summer, Lokomotiv announced the appointment of Rangnik as head of sports and club development for a period of three years. Ralph said in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung that he was creating a consulting company, and Loko became its first client.
Perhaps the arrival of Gisdol has something to do with Rangnick. The German could help his colleague with finding a job after the dismissal of the April dismissal from “Cologne”.
During his career, Gisdol worked at Hoffenheim from 2013 to 2015. Under his leadership, the German club finished in ninth place in the 2013/14 season. That season, the club set a record and an anti-record: in goals scored (72 goals) and conceded (70).
In 2016, Gisdol took over the leadership of Hamburg, replacing Bruno Labbadia due to unsatisfactory results. In the 16/17 season, the club finished 14th. A year later, Hamburg flew to the second Bundesliga for the first time in 55 years. Gisdol left the club in January after losing to Bundesliga underdog Cologne. Gisdol went there in 2019.
The 2020/21 season “Cologne” finished two places from departure. In April, the club’s management decided to fire the coach due to poor results. The goats under the command of Gisdol won the last match in February against Borussia Mönchengladbach (2: 1).