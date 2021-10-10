Former player of “Salavat” called the fear of dying on ice the reason for leaving the KHL :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Linus Umark said that he is very afraid to fly, and over the years spent in Russia this fear has grown into a fear of death. So he is now back in Sweden where he feels better.

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



Former striker “Salavat Yulaev” Linus Umark spoke on the Swedish TV show “Vikegard against” about the psychological problems that followed him during his performance in the KHL. According to the Swedish forward, he is afraid of air travel, and this factor, during his five-year stay in Russia, grew into a fear of death.

“That’s why I left Russia. I decided that I want to feel good psychologically because I am afraid to fly. There were many matches where I was afraid that I would die on the ice ”, – quotes Umark newspaper Afonbladet.

Hockey player Umark denied the words about the refusal to return to Russia



“It was hard. Imagine, in ten games in a season, you stand on the blue line, look at the ceiling and think that you are going to die. It was difficult to get rid of these thoughts. Sometimes I succeeded, ”added Umark.

Umark was also heavily influenced by an incident at the European Football Championship this summer, when Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack while playing.

“I don’t know how many heart examinations I have done. I must have the maximum that medicine has to offer in this area. Over time, this began to bring difficulties. It happens when you feel bad for several reasons. It was hard, ”said the hockey player.

Doctors who saved Eriksen receive UEFA President’s award



He said that he turned to a psychologist for help, and now, after returning to Sweden, he feels much better.

Umark played for Dynamo Moscow in the 2009/10 season, and from 2015 to 2020 he played for Salavat Yulaev. In the KHL, he has 476 matches and 429 (124 + 305) points. After leaving the KHL, he played a season in the Swiss Servette, and in the summer he moved to the Swedish Luleå.