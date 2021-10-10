Four questions to Valery Karpin regarding the match with Slovakia. Will we see the answers in the meeting with Slovenia? – 10.10.2021

A source: Sport-Express

Andrey Arshavin described the meeting of the Russian national team with Slovakia in the post-match studio: “Not a match, but a tragedy. For us from the point of view of the game, for Slovakia from the point of view of the result ”.

Indeed, Valery Karpin won another match with the national team without many players, whom he would definitely like to see. Russia is in second place in the group, only lagging behind the leading Croatia in terms of additional indicators, it has every chance of being in first place with a direct ticket to Qatar, and on “junctions” from the second. But even with the current set of players, Karpin still has questions. The national team played poorly. He himself admitted this at the post-match press conference, however, in the end, referring to the concentration: “The bad pressure at the very beginning is not connected with the fact that the line-up was not played. This is not due to the fact that the guys came out for the first time in such a combination. There was no time before Croatia, and now there was no time to synchronize the pressure. This should work like a Swiss watch. This takes a long time. With Croatia, the concentration was prohibitive, so it turned out better than today. “

This is confirmed by numbers. In the match with Croatia, the effectiveness of team pressure was 48%, while with Slovakia it was only 33%, although, I think, everyone understands that pressing the Croats is a more serious task than similar actions with Slovakia.

In addition, Russia owned the ball only 30% (according to SE) of the time. Since 2010, the Russian team had the ball less time only in the game with Spain at the home World Cup, and during this period there were matches with Belgium, Portugal, the same Croatia and many other cool rivals. And there Russia controlled the ball much more often than with Slovakia. Therefore, there is reason to believe that it is not only a matter of concentration, and I have questions for Valery Georgievich.

Lucky: Russia beat Slovakia

1) Why does Alexander Erokhin enter the pressure-tuned scheme?

Alexander is a gorgeous (for RPL) attacking midfielder or top “eight”, but at the same time a player for a situation where the team defenders low and counterattacks or constantly dominates with a large percentage of possession. Then Erokhin is effective. But in a situation where you need to overlap areas and run a lot, he is definitely not the best choice. Largely due to the presence of Erokhin, the Russian national team lost the harmony of the pressure. At the same time, Fomin was on the bench, who was used to an intense game at Dynamo and would have looked much more organic than Erokhin in the current situation.

2) Why include such ultra-pressing at all?

In general, I liked how Karpin rebuilt the game after the disastrous first half. It was a reaction to failed pressure attempts, and it worked. In the second half, after leaving from 4-3-3 to 5-4-1 and transferring Kuzyaev to the zone of the left midfielder in order to hold back Pekarik’s mighty flank, it became much calmer at Safonov’s goal. Karpin says about pressure that “it takes a lot of time.” It is clear that Karpin really does not have time, but then why, as if trying to instantly justify the thesis about “brave football”, copy Klopp’s insane style without having a resource? You can find a more working model for the current state of the team, use some kind of club connections and developments. The problem of pressure did not start from Slovakia. There were already game questions against Cyprus and Malta, but Karpin’s faith in pressure did not melt at all and asked questions in an even more radical format. Especially considering that the composition of the national team with Slovakia was forced to reform again. By the way, this leads to another question.

3) Why doesn’t Karpin use club links?

For example, if there is Smolov on the pitch, who is regularly assisted by Zhemaletdinov at the club, then why not release Rifat at the start instead of Bakaev or Zakharyan. It is clear that Zhemaletdinov opened up to the top ten position, but this problem can be solved by assigning him a “narrower” position. The same is with Zakharyan and Fomin. Dynamo know each other very well, and given Schwartz’s habit of playing in high pressure, both of these players on the field are an excellent solution to the problems of asynchronous movements.

By the way, in this case a trio would have played from Lokomotiv: Barinov, Zhemaletdinov and Smolov. It seems that in this case the national team would definitely add in teamwork and pressing opportunities.

4) Why can’t the players on the national team keep up with the intensity of the game?

The example of Daler Kuzyaev is indicative in this sense. The man who withstood the onslaught of Chelsea for almost 90 minutes and felt great was suddenly not ready for 90 minutes with Slovakia. In one of the game episodes, the Zenit player could not make a dash for the outgoing ball after Fomin’s pass, although in a normal state Kuzyaev would have caught up with 10 out of 10 balls in such moments. I must say right away that I am not a nutritionist, but I am confused by the fact of Valery Karpin’s categorical demand to give up sweets. I know that some footballers have carried this practice into their daily routine, but I am sure that not all of them. Perhaps the refusal of sweets only during microcycles in the national team somehow affects the body, which is used to receiving energy from a particular food. And therefore, during the games of the national team, some look unusually passive. But even without this, it is not very clear why a sharp refusal from sweets is needed for a football player who is doing well with his physical form?

I hope we will get an answer to a number of questions as early as Monday. At the same time, it seems to me that they are really important not even to us, but to the coaching staff of the national team. Primarily for the development of the team and the maintenance of positive results.

Nevertheless, Karpin is invulnerable today. He collected 10 out of 12 possible points and did not concede a single goal. The victory over Slovakia is another brick to the foundation of teleportation to the stadiums of the Qatar FIFA World Cup. And yet I really want to go there (and even before that to Maribor and Zagreb) not only with the hope of Karpin’s charisma and the Russian “maybe”, but with an understandable and reliable game.

However, the main thing for now is victory. She is now definitely needed more than a bright game. After all, winning justifies absolutely any quality, and defeat, just as well, discolours the brightest football colors.

So for now, the questions are not criticism, but rhetoric, which will become substantive if the national team gets into the main crisis – the crisis of results.

I hope Karpin avoids this.