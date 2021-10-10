Fury vs. Wilder: Fury knocks out Wilder in the 11th round

Fury knocks out Wilder in the 11th round in the third rematch, defending the world champion belt

In Las Vegas (USA) at the T-Mobile arena in the main event of the boxing evening in the third rematch fight the 35-year-old American ex-WBC heavyweight champion of the world came together Deontay Wilder and 33-year-old undefeated UK representative Tyson Fury…

The fight ended in the 11th round with a knockout performed by Tyson Fury, thanks to which the Briton defended his world title.

Already in the third round, Deondey Wilder was knocked down, and in the fourth, sensationally, Tyson Fury himself twice. In the future, the fight went on a collision course, with the growing advantage of the British by the end of the fight, which naturally ended with his victory.

On account of Tyson Fury 32 fights, in which 31 victories were won, of which 22 by knockout, one fight was ended in a draw. Deontay Wilder has 45 fights in his professional career, 41 of which ended in knockout wins, one draw and two losses – both in a fight with Fury.

In the first fight between Fury and Wilder, which took place in December 2018, the judges recorded a draw. In the second fight, which took place in February 2020, the British boxer knocked out the American and took the WBC championship belt away from him.

Recall that at the weigh-in ceremony before the fight, Fury’s weight was 125.65 kg, and Wilder’s – 107.95 kg.