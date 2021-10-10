https://ria.ru/20210927/film-1752027049.html

George Clooney and Brad Pitt will act together again, media writes

MOSCOW, September 27 – RIA Novosti. Hollywood actors George Clooney and Brad Pitt will star together again. This is the upcoming film directed by John Watts, best known for working on the Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Watts will also write and co-produce with Clooney and Pitt. Many details are kept secret, including the plot. But it is expected to be a thriller film about two mercenaries being given the same assignment. Several studios are currently fighting for the right to film this tape, including Universal, MGM, Warner Bros., Amazon and others. THR also notes that in case of a successful deal, George Clooney and Brad Pitt will be able to receive $ 20 million or more for filming. “They are two of the most recognizable actors and best friends,” – emphasize in the publication. Clooney and Pitt previously starred in several films: in Steven Soderbergh’s crime trilogy about Ocean’s friends, as well as in the Coen brothers’ comedy Burn After Reading (2008).

