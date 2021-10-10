Giving up money for women: Reeves, Kutcher, Smith and other feminist stars

Will Smith is a living embodiment of the idea that a successful self-confident man does not fear competition from women, but supports their independence. The star of the films I Am Legend, Men in Black, Suicide Squad was nominated twice for an Oscar and five times for a Golden Globe, was awarded a Grammy as a hip-hop performer and even topped the lists of the highest paid Hollywood actors according to Forbes. From an early age, Will, along with his wife, instilled in Willow’s daughter a sense of self-worth and sole authority to control her body. In 2012, Smith told Parade:

“We let Willow cut her hair. When you have a little girl, how can you teach her that you are in control of her body? If I teach her that I am responsible for whether she can touch her hair, she will replace me with some other man when she goes public. She can’t cut my hair, but this is her hair. She has to dispose of her own body … She is used to making such decisions herself, ”explained the artist. Willow became a successful singer at the age of 10, and in one of her compositions the words are heard: “I present a different story, where men and women are equal in the eyes of society.”