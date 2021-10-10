Gunther Steiner: This is not how we wanted this race

Haas F1 is disappointed with the results of the race – under the changing conditions the team hoped to achieve more, but the race ended with the usual result for the team …

Gunther Steiner, team leader: “This is not how we wanted to host this race. Mick started well, but then lost a couple of positions, and then Alonso crashed into him – as a result, he was behind and could no longer recoup. As soon as we hit the blue flags, everything went in a downward spiral. We made it to the finish line without any problems, having learned a lot. “

Mick Schumacher (19th): “We knew it would be difficult, but since there was no real chaos on the track, the result was as usual. But I learned a lot, figured out how to fight at the start in the middle of the peloton.

Overall, this is a positive weekend. I have no reason to be upset. I do not participate in the fight for the title, so I will take all the best from this weekend, and leave the worst behind and draw conclusions. “

Nikita Mazepin (20th): “The organizers have done an amazing job of getting amazing grip from the asphalt. I enjoyed piloting this weekend.

I avoided trouble on the first lap, ran the race clean, did everything I could. Unfortunately, the conditions were a little strange today – the asphalt never dried up. I didn’t expect the intermediate tires to take so long to get to the slick state to show a good time. In any case, running a race in such conditions is very useful for gaining experience. “