Gwen Stefani and other celebrities who got married after 50 years

Romantic stories of late happy love

Gwen Stefani – married at 51













Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met on the American show “The Voice” in 2014: the punk rock diva joined the mentors of the project and took the red chair next to the country singer. A year later, Blake filed for divorce from his wife, Miranda Lambert, and a few weeks later, Gwen followed suit, announcing her separation from Gavin Rossdale. He was married for 4 years, she – 13. Very soon they started talking about the affair of Stephanie and Shelton, and six months later, celebrities confirmed the rumors by debuting at the Oscar afterparty. The red cow carpet was followed by a joint trip to a music studio: celebrities recorded hits Nobody But You, Happy Anywhere and You Make It Feel Like Christmas. In October 2020, the couple announced their engagement. And on July 3, 2021, 51-year-old Gwen Stefani and 45-year-old Blake Shelton got married at the musician’s private chapel in Oklahoma.

Ellen DeGeneres – married at 50

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres began dating actress Portia de Rossi in 2004. Four years later, when Ellen was 50 and Porsche was 30, the couple played one of the most iconic weddings in history. The celebration was attended by only 19 close relatives and friends of lovers, but a video from the ceremony in which DeGeneres in a snow-white pantsuit exchanges rings with de Rossi, dressed in an elegant wedding dress with a fluffy pale pink skirt, got on the air of the Oprah Winfrey show, becoming the most important event for the LGBT community …

Barbra Streisand – married at 56

Barbra Streisand first married when she was only 23 years old, her husband was the actor Elliot Gould. Eight years later, they divorced, and after the American singer did not dare to go down the aisle again for almost 30 years. The second time Streisand married her current husband, James Brolin, when she was 56 years old. They got married on July 1, 1998 – exactly two years after they met. 105 guests were invited to the touching ceremony: the bride sang two new songs, and the groom shared with the audience that he regrets wasting the time he can spend with his beloved. This year, 79-year-old Barbara Streisand and 80-year-old James Brolin celebrated 23 years of marriage.

Lisa Bonet – married at 50

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa met at a jazz club in 2005. In 2007, their daughter Lola Iolani was born, and in 2008 the couple’s second child, the son of Nakoa Wolfe, was born. Despite the seriousness of the novel, the lovers did not dare to tie the knot for 12 years. They finally got married in 2017, when Lisa was 50 and Jason was 38. The secret ceremony, which was attended only by close friends and relatives of the newlyweds (and, of course, Bonet’s daughter from marriage to Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz), took place in their mansion in California. “What’s cool about Jason is that he’s the alpha male of love and family,” Lisa admitted in an interview a year after her wedding. “Considering all my psychological trauma and my childhood without a father, it’s really amazing to meet such a man. Jason represents a form of masculinity that is rare today. ”

Vanessa Williams – married at 52

Desperate Housewives star Vanessa Williams has been married three times. She first tied the knot with manager Ramon Hervey in 1987, shortly after winning the Miss America pageant. After a 10-year union and three children, the couple broke up. Already in 1999, Williams again went down the aisle with NBA superstar Rick Fox, from whom she gave birth to a daughter. After 6 years, they broke up, and the actress decided to focus on parenting and work projects. That all changed when, in 2013, while on a cruise with her youngest daughter, she met accountant Jim Skrip. “When I met Jim, I realized that he would be a good example for my daughter, be able to support me and my career and become a part of my family and business,” Williams later shared in an interview. They got married in 2015 when Williams was 52.

Svetlana Bondarchuk – married at 51

Svetlana Bondarchuk was married to Fyodor Bondarchuk for 25 years, and after a divorce from the director in 2016, she was no longer going to marry. But in 2018, she began dating Sergei Kharchenko, and in the summer of last year, despite the pandemic, the couple got married. The 51-year-old bride went down the aisle in a dress created especially for her and a hand-embroidered Edem Couture cape. After the ceremony at the Gagarinsky registry office, the newlyweds, in the company of friends and relatives, including Yana Rudkovskaya, Renata Litvinova, Nadezhda Obolentseva and Irina Starshenbaum, went to celebrate at the Moscow restaurant Sixty. Now the newlyweds are happily spending time with Yunna, Kharchenko’s daughter from a past relationship, enjoying travels across Russia and the privacy of a lockdown.