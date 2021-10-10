Horner: Sergio fights Lewis as tough as Max

Christian Horner, the head of Red Bull Racing, is pleased with the results of the Turkish Grand Prix, although the victory in it went to the Mercedes driver, but the main thing is that Lewis Hamilton scored fewer points than Max Verstappen…

Question Today you managed to minimize losses, because Max finished second, but Lewis, in theory, could take third place. What are your thoughts on Mercedes’ decision to make a late pit stop?

Christian Horner: It is difficult to comment, because Lewis tried to convince the team, and at some point it really seemed that he would be able to reach the finish line on the first set of tires. Although from our point of view, his tires looked already quite dangerous, so the decision to hold a pit stop was inevitable.

When Mercedes were going to hold a pit stop, this provided us with an additional advantage, because then it was already clear that the tires on Charles Leclair’s car were in a deplorable state, and he was also losing pace.

It was very important for us to choose the right moment for Sergio’s pit stop, because we could leave him on the track so that he continued to hold back Lewis. But we decided to invite him to the pits in order to be guaranteed to maintain this position, since we did not believe that it was possible to get to the finish line on these tires.

Q: You called your riders to the pit stop quite early, although it seemed you should have been more careful about what Lewis is doing. Based on what information did you make this decision?

Christian Horner: We negotiated with the riders, monitored the condition of the tires, how much time remained until the finish line, and did not believe at all that the intermediate tires could be brought to the state of slicks.

This rubber must go through a certain phase, and in order for the tread to wear out completely, this needs to be done very hard, and it is important not to overload them too much at the early stage of the race. Therefore, we first called Max into the pits, and about Sergio we decided: let him lose his position, but then Lewis will have to overtake him on the track. And Sergio worked really well today!

Question: Presumably, that’s why you invited him to your team …

Christian Horner: Undoubtedly. He fights Lewis as hard as Max. The fight went wheel to wheel, and at some point Perez even found himself in the area of ​​the entrance to the pit lane, on the other side of the boundary post. Lewis squeezed him there, and then they staged a race on the start-finish line, but in the end Sergio managed to keep the position.

Q: Nevertheless, it seems that this weekend it was more difficult for you than usual. When everything is over, maybe you can tell in more detail about what this is connected with?

Christian Horner: This weekend Mercedes are very fast, look what speeds Lewis developed today – he was 15-20 km / h faster than us. This is incredible! I think we should work on improving the speed on the straights. Although, perhaps, rivals set up their cars for less downforce.

We understand that Mercedes will also be strong in Austin, we can say that the Circuit of the Americas is Hamilton’s territory, and there we will have to make every effort. But there are other tracks ahead, and where the advantage should be on our side.

Q: After Silverstone, some strange story began, it was said that you sent a protest to the FIA ​​about Mercedes engines, but the federation seemed to reject it …

Christian Horner: Let’s clarify: we did not file any protest.

Question: OK, but you sent a request to the federation, right?

Christian Horner: We sent our questions there, but everybody does this from time to time. By the way, not only we, but also some of the factory teams were interested in Mercedes engines. The FIA’s business is to do all this further or not, but if the top speed of Mercedes is higher than that of us with an open DRS – you must admit, it’s impressive!

Q: In Turkey, your cars looked very cool, but this version of the livery is only for one weekend?

Christian Horner: Yes, only for one weekend, so it’s all the more wonderful that both of our cars, painted white in honor of Honda, finished in the top three. They looked unusual, but the main thing is that our Japanese partners were happy.

Q: After this race, Max Verstappen is in the lead in the individual classification with an advantage of six points, but in the constructors’ championship you are also in a good position, and there is no doubt that the fight will continue until the very end of the season. But the next race will be held in Austin, where in the past Lewis performed very successfully …

Christian Horner: We know that in Austin Lewis shows excellent speed, but we continue to fight and do not give up without a fight. This rivalry gives us pleasure, and there will be other tracks ahead, on which, perhaps, we will be faster.