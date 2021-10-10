How much did Ben Affleck lose at poker?

Two-time Oscar-winning actor, director and producer Ben Affleck is an avid poker player. But no one will envy its results: at the end of 2020, the world celebrity lost 649 thousand dollars.

Ben Affleck and poker

The actor has been playing poker for almost his entire life. It is known that it was he who taught Matt Damon this game for filming in the 1998 film Sharpshooter. Ben himself took lessons from famous poker players – Annie Duke and Amir Vaenda, who won WSOP tournaments.

The Hollywood actor often takes part in charity tournaments with no less famous personalities. So, in 2020, he, along with Adam Sendler, Adam Levine and other celebrities, took part in an online tournament with a buy-in of $ 10,000. All the money went to the Feeding America charity to fight the consequences of the coronavirus.





Statistics of wins and losses

The analytical portal SmartHand researched the results of the game of many celebrities and came to the conclusion that Ben Affleck is the worst cash player (a separate game with free action, not a tournament) at the end of 2020. Since April 2020, he has played 27 thousand hands, showing particular activity during the summer months. During this time, Ben lost $ 649,000, which is why he was named the worst cash player.

The “Batman” player prefers Texas Hold’em with standard poker hand combinations. Despite his great experience, at the poker table, the star actor behaves like a weak player. He uses what is called a loose-passive strategy, calling frequently and rarely raising. Experienced poker players have heard of Ben’s style of play, so there is no shortage of people willing to play with him.

But Ben Affleck is not too upset about such losses. Still, what does it matter to 649 thousand if you own 150 million and are one of the top actors in Hollywood?

Is it just losses?

Ben Affleck’s poker career was not only about losses:

In 2004, he hit a jackpot – 356 400 USD for winning the California State Poker Championships. The buy-in was USD 10,000.

In 2008, he competed in the $ 500 Poker at the Ballpark charity tournament, which went to support US military veterans. Ben won and received a promotion ticket to the 2009 WSOP.

In October 2019, the actor visited one of the Las Vegas casinos, where he bought 20 thousand chips and became richer by $ 1,500. True, witnesses say that he was very drunk and quickly left the casino.

By the way, Ben Affleck played in the poker club Molly Bloom – the princess of poker, based on whose biography the movie “The Big Game” was released in 2017.

Read reviews:

