how to buy bitcoin more profitably :: RBC.Crypto

TradingView author Sergey Zhukov (Sergey_Zhukov) conducted a technical analysis of the first cryptocurrency rate chart and told when it could rise in price to $ 100,000.

Long-term bitcoin price trend is upward. However, now the price is in the stage of deep correction: recently we saw 50% levels of the maximum price – this is the $ 30K area.

At the moment, crypto investors with long-term investment goals are concerned about three main issues:

How much more can the price fall? Where can you buy Bitcoin profitably? What price levels should you focus on when investing and why?

The current analysis is purely technical in nature, fundamental factors and news background are not taken into account.

We take as a basis the middle of March 2020, from where a record price rally from $ 4 thousand to $ 64.5 thousand began. The main traded volume from this date to today is in the area of ​​$ 9.2 thousand (marked with a bold red line on the chart).

Fibo levels clearly show retracement levels. We are interested in the numbers 0.5 and 0.38. The 0.38 level coincides with the strongest support area of ​​the period under review ($ 27-29 thousand). January, May, June and July met the price many times in this area. And the fibo level of 0.5 coincides with the levels of the summer and winter trades. On average, this is $ 33.8 thousand. Thus, we get an approximate support area of ​​$ 27-33.8 thousand.

Purchase plan:

If the price goes down from the current values ​​in this tactical area, buying with limit orders would be a good option. This shopping window has the following boundaries:

$ 27-33.8 thousand on the price scale;

10/01/2021 – 12/31/2021 by dates.

Professionals buy in parts. If the price goes even lower, you need to limit losses below $ 25 thousand, since the breakdown of the support area of ​​$ 27-33.8 thousand theoretically opens a move to the levels of $ 18 thousand (0.23 Fibo) and $ 9.2 thousand.

This investment plan is suitable for those who are ready for fluctuations up to minus 20% when trading without using borrowed funds.

Goals:

Forecast for the formation of a triangle with a downtrend line at the top (white arrow on the chart) and a support area of ​​$ 27-29 thousand at the bottom.

As the price rises upwards, there are several resistance levels, namely:

– Downward trend line (hence a correction is possible);

– Area $ 52-56.3 thousand. In this zone there was a struggle to reach a new maximum, but the “bears” won. In this area, increased daily volatility and daily trading volume are expected;

– Traditionally, the breakdown of the upper border of the range may meet resistance for growth – $ 64.4 thousand.

These levels can be considered for fixing part of the profit.

When the upper price range is broken through and consolidated, the way to $ 100 thousand is opened (round level + 1.618 by Fibo). Investment horizon and target achievement – end of 2022.

The calculated risk / reward ratio is 1:10. The possible price increase from the shopping window to the target indicators is about 200% (from $ 30 thousand to $ 100 thousand).

The plan is relevant in case of neutral or positive fundamentals and news background. An extremely negative foundation can lead Bitcoin into a long-term flat scenario.

