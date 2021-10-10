How to do a Jennifer Lopez hairstyle?

Star hairdresser Milly Morales showed how to repeat the trendy styling of the star





@jlo











J.Lo has 162 million Instagram followers. But what can I say, the whole world is watching the singer’s life, and not a single transformation of her goes unnoticed.

Jen recently showed up with a flirty 80s hairstyle – a girl from the next yard! Lovely ponytails and carelessly curled locks around the face, as if wrapped around a finger, instantly turned an already youthful diva into a high school student.

Star stylist and makeup artist Millie Morales, who has worked with many Latin American and American stars (including Will Smith, Jackie Chan, Tom Hanks, Cameron Diaz), at the popular request of her followers, held a master class and showed how to make such a hairstyle quickly and beautifully …

1. First you need to separate the bangs and secure it in front with a clip, and make beach curls on the rest of the length. To do this, you can use a curling iron or iron. And don’t forget about thermal protection!

2. Apply fondant or wax to the hair roots and comb back. Then divide into 2 horizontal parts and collect the top into a high ponytail. Take a small strand from the tail, braid it into a pigtail, wrap it around the elastic and secure it with invisibility.

3. Divide the bangs into a straight parting, secure the hairstyle with varnish.

Text: Anastasia Alekseeva