How useful are medical banks for a person?

The Fast and the Furious star Dwayne Scala Johnson surprised the audience by turning to traditional medicine: the actor put cans for the first time. A new technique for him is designed to support the body in a healthy state. But this method of treatment, which is familiar to Russians, in fact turns out to be not at all so effective. However, the procedure can have a powerful placebo effect on the patient.

Scala posted a picture on his Instagram page showing marks on his back after the procedure. In the photo, he appeared in a white towel.

“Put banks for the first time. It looks tougher than it seems, but overall I liked it, ”wrote the 48-year-old artist.

He explained his interest in this procedure by the constant search for new methods that will help him maintain a healthy body. Subscribers were surprised by Johnson’s actions. Comments appeared under the post like: “Oh my gosh, this is crazy!” And one of the actor’s subscribers ironically compared his back to “pepperoni pizza”.

Powerful placebo effect

It is difficult to call this procedure medical, said neurologist Vitaly Klippenstein in an interview with 360. He explained that these are devices that, by physical impact, create hematomas and bruises on our body.

According to him, there are studies that show the ineffectiveness of manipulations such as cupping, bloodletting, and so on.

In theory, cupping should somehow reduce inflammation, and in some situations they can indeed have a positive physical effect, that is, pain relief, for example, in muscle pain. They also have a very powerful placebo effect.

And they are used in the same way as a huge number of other folk remedies, due to illiteracy. Because there is no way a bruise or bruise on the back, leg, head and anywhere else can improve the function of the organ, because this bruise is very local and limited to the place where this jar was placed, and the inflammatory process usually goes much deeper, so it physically does not cannot influence him Vitaly Klippenstein.

Klippenstein reiterated that this is a powerful placebo effect that “works well as a placebo, but poorly as a therapy.” He suggested that with ARVI, which goes away in three to five days on its own and without treatment, cupping is a great way to keep yourself occupied during this time, to create the appearance of treatment.

At the same time, the procedure has a negative effect, because it is still an injury to the vessels and the release of blood to the outside.

According to him, a bruise just happens, blood vessels burst. Due to the fact that negative pressure acts on a limited area of ​​the skin, the vessels cannot withstand, the blood from them leaves the bloodstream into the intercellular space, and how this can help, for example, from a headache or from any serious disease, is unknown to science, noted interlocutor “360”.

Klippenstein also noticed that doctors used to do bloodletting, and in general they did a lot of things.

“But we must have the courage to admit that we can be wrong, and accept our mistakes and work in a new way, the way it should be,” concluded the doctor.