How was Kim Kardashian’s debut on SNL

On the eve of the debut of Kim Kardashian’s popular comedy show on the channel – Saturday Night Live. The star in her monologue joked about herself, her family and the upcoming divorce. And it seems that the audience liked it!

Kim Kardashian. Shot from SNL show

According to sources, it was Kanye who supported Kim before her performance. It was he who gave Kardashian advice on her performance, opening monologue, and even costumes for the show. And on the day of the broadcast, they were generally noticed together. However, this did not help him avoid jokes in his address.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo: Rich Fury / Forum Photos via Getty Images)

“I married the best rapper of all time. He is also the richest black man in America who has given me four amazing children. So when I divorce him, it means that the reason is in one … his personalities, ”said Kim.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children (Photo: @kimkardashian)

The star did not forget about her sisters, who, by the way, also came to support Kim. “I am delighted to be here tonight to show you that I am more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and great breasts and perfect buttocks. In principle, I am much better than the photo that my sisters show plastic surgeons as an example, ”joked Kardashian.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters

Not without mentioning the home video of Kim and her ex-boyfriend Ray Jay, which was rumored to be leaked by the star’s mom, Kris Jenner, before the launch of KUWTK. “I only had one film released, and no one told me that it would premiere. It must have flown out of my mother’s head, ”said the TV presenter.

Kim Kardashian and Ray J (Photo: legion-media.ru)

Users on the web were delighted with Kim’s debut. They admitted that they were just delighted with the talent of the star.