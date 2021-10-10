Ice Age new issue watch, the best videos of the Ice Age, Zagitova Medvedeva Milokhin interview, Domnina Zaitsev video – October 10, 2021

Ice Age 2021 is gaining momentum. On the eve, the premiere of the second issue took place, the theme of which was “Duets”. Recall that the maximum number of participants will last only three weekends, after which the worst couples will be nominated for elimination. Who exactly will leave the project, the audience will decide.

The leaders are still Oksana Domnina and Kirill Zaitsev – yesterday they became the first who managed to get the maximum 12.0. Oksana and Kirill showed passionate tango and delighted the judges.

“I don’t even know what this couple should strive for.”, – noted Tatiana Navka…

The intermediate second place is occupied by Daria Melnikova and Maxim Marinin… The duo skated to the hit Uno of the group Little Big, and the number began with donating blood. The development of the plot was harmoniously combined with chic supports – for the maximum score, only 6.0 was not enough for the technique from Irina Slutskaya…

“If it were not for the small roughness that always knocks down somewhere in the middle of the program, I think I would also put 6.0 / 6.0.”, – explained Slutskaya.

Evgenia Medvedeva and Danya Milokhin burst into the top 5 with romantic looks. The guys skated to I love you Billie Eilish and got a high 11.88. “Guys, you are so beautiful! I wanted to go and fall in love ”, – David Manukyan addressed the participants. And after the marks were given, Zhenya and Danya talked to Alina Zagitova…

– Danya, we know you as such a cheerful and cheerful little man, but here is a completely different image. How do you like it?

Milokhin: I don’t like to talk much and I don’t know how, I said everything there. I like it, I’m here – like this.

– Zhenya, well, we know that you love Billie Eilish very much. Did you choose this music?

Medvedev: You know, surprisingly, at the moment it was not my decision. They offered – they agreed. I always agree with Billie Eilish, this is my direct image, this is my singer – very close to my spirit, in interpretation. Somehow even there was no discussion: Billie Eilish? – Billie Eilish.

– We know that last time you were slightly attacked by your followers. Do you read them at all?

Milokhin: Comments about the fact that I dropped Zhenya? I haven’t seen any bad ones, really. Everyone understood – there are falls. There are no ups without falls, dudes!

Medvedev: So, apparently, next time I will fly.

Milokhin: Yes Yes Yes.

– This is very correct. You wanted to say something to Tatyana Anatolyevna.

Milokhin: Tatyana Anatolyevna, we love you!

Tarasova: Thanks! Me too.

Rock-n-Sport – Vladimir Afanasyev’s telegram channel. Subscribe!

Subscribe to Sport24 channel in Yandex.Dzene