Ice Age tournament table | StarHit.ru

Daria Melnikova and Maxim Marinin

Today star couples Dmitry Malikov, Irina Slutskaya, Tatyana Navka and permanent Tatyana Tarasova were judged. This time the jury was joined by blogger Dava, who, due to the aggravation of an old hand injury, was unable to continue participating in the project.

The leaders today were Oksana Domnina and Kirill Zaitsev, who took part in the final, who are confidently going to victory – in the first edition the world champion and the star of the movie “Moving Up” have already won. This time, not a single couple left the project, the ice show will end for outsiders following the results of the third edition. Under threat are the pairs Muceniece-Enbert and Borodina-Soloviev.

Oksana Domnina and Kirill Zaitsev conquered the judges with a strong number

Results of the second edition of “Ice Age”:

Oksana Domnina, Kirill Zaitsev 23.96 Daria Melnikova, Maxim Marinin 23.84 Tatiana Volosozhar, Fedor Fedotov 23.80 Yana Khokhlova, Gela Meskhi 23.62 Evgenia Medvedeva, Danya Milokhin 23.58 Anna Starshenbaum, Roman Kostomarov 23.56 Ekaterina Bobrova, Makar Zaporozhye 23.54 Natalia Zabiyako, Nikita Presnyakov 23.52 Tatiana Totmianina, Ivan Kolesnikov 23.40 Aglaya Shilovskaya, Maxim Shabalin 23.38 Yanina Studilina, Vitaly Novikov 23.24 Agata Muceniece, Alexander Enbert 23.12 Ksenia Borodina, Dmitry Soloviev 23.02

In the first edition of the ice show, the points were distributed as follows:

Oksana Domnina, Kirill Zaitsev 11.96 Daria Melnikova, Maxim Marinin 11.88 Yana Khokhlova, Gela Meskhi 11.86 Tatiana Volosozhar, Fedor Fedotov 11.84 Ekaterina Bobrova, Makar Zaporozhye 11.82 Aglaya Shilovskaya, Maxim Shabalin 11.80 Anna Starshenbaum, Roman Kostomarov 11.76 Evgenia Medvedeva, Danya Milokhin 11.70 Tatiana Totmianina, Ivan Kolesnikov 11.66 Natalia Zabiyako, Nikita Presnyakov 11.56 Yanina Studilina, Vitaly Novikov 11.52 Agata Muceniece, Alexander Enbert 11.50 Ksenia Borodina, Dmitry Soloviev 11.44

Recently Presnyakov Jr. admitted that doctors found polyps in his gallbladder – benign tumors

Results of the latest release of the show

