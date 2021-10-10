“If I finish the championship in second place, I won’t sleep worse,” says Max Verstappen – Auto

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen summed up the results of the Turkish Grand Prix, admitting that today he lacked the speed to compete with Valtteri Bottas for the victory.

“In the rain conditions, the rivals, apparently, also had some speed advantage in front of us. Of course, we have to analyze everything and find out why we were not very competitive on this track, while the rivals, it seems to me, took a step forward.

So it won’t be easy for us, even though we have a point advantage in the overall standings. On the other hand, even before the start of this weekend I said that even if I finish the championship in second place, it is still not the end of the world. But I will try. Let’s see what happens in Austin in two weeks. We will not give up and will always try to show our maximum. Hopefully this will be enough to win the title. But if not, then I will not sleep worse because of this.

Given our pace relative to the Mercedes over the weekend, I think we had a good race. In the race there was not a single moment when I could attack Bottas, Valtteri just controlled his pace and tire bank.

Also on the first stretch, Charles Leclair was very close to me, he also had a very good pace. At some point, I realized that the tires were completely worn out, worn out to a slick state, so it was not easy to stay on the track. Therefore, we decided to make a pit stop, and then just drive to the finish line, saving the result. In any case, I didn’t have the right pace to fight Valtteri, so there was no need to hold on to him for 2-3 seconds. In the end, I just straddled the tire, ”said Verstappen.

