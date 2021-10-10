In the thriller “He Won’t Let You Go” by Casey Affleck, psychoanalysis fails, but his fists help – Moskvich Mag – 04/09/2021

Receiving the New York Critics Association Award four years ago for Best Actor in Manchester by the Sea, for which he was also awarded an Oscar, Casey Affleck gave a homerically funny acceptance speech, which consisted of excerpts from film critics sitting in front of him.

To the laughter of the audience, Affleck recalled such gems: “It’s impossible to hear what Casey Affleck is mumbling under his breath” and “It is clear in the credits named Casey Affleck that this is a B film, only as if shot in rapid.” And what did Affleck do after that outstanding speech? He continued to mumble and act in films of category “B”, only as if filmed in rapid.

Judge for yourself. After “Manchester by the Sea”, which can be called the quintessence of a sad movie, because Affleck plays a father who blames himself for the death of his son, the actor starred in “Ghost Story”, “Light of My Life” and now in “He Won’t Let You Go”, films , which can plunge into depression the most cheerful and cheerful person. What is this – a personal passion for sad stories, a found and deliberately cultivated role, an attempt to maintain your image of a serious actor, and serious people do not smile or joke? However, don’t expect Casey Affleck to smile on screen. Casey Affleck is gloomy, immersed in himself and prone to self-flagellation – in “He Won’t Let You Go” his hero’s son is hit by a car, and this cannot be explained by coincidence. Why doesn’t Casey Affleck do a movie where his kids don’t die? As a limited actor his brother Ben Affleck is, even he manages to choose roles in different ways.

Casey Affleck plays a psychotherapist named Philip, who allows himself to break the methodology in the treatment of Daphne’s patient (Emily Elin Lind) and cross the line that separates the patient from the doctor during the sessions. To bring Daphne out of depression, Philip begins to talk to her not so much as a doctor, but as a friend. The therapy takes the form of a dialogue, during which Philip tells Daphne about his problems. The treatment helps, Philip even brags about his achievements at a psychotherapy conference, but suddenly Daphne commits suicide. Soon her brother James Flack (Sam Claflin) arrives in the city from England, and Philip himself starts to get into trouble – the Washington Council of Psychiatry receives anonymous letters that the patient’s suicide was the result of unprofessional treatment.

The life of Philip, already grieving for the tragically dead son, turns into a nightmare, and then James begs for dinner, meets his wife Grace (Michelle Monaghan) and his teenage daughter Lucy (India Eisley), and the film turns into a mixture of Cape fear “with” The Final Analysis “- it seems that James seriously decided to finish off the therapist on all fronts.

“He Won’t Let You Go” (digital release in Russia – April 9), directed by Von Stein, author of “Finished” and “Dark Heritage”, pretends to be psychodrama for a long time in order to finally admit to the finale that he belongs to the thrash thriller subgenre. James infiltrates Philip’s family like a coronavirus, wreaking havoc and separating the therapist from loved ones. Perhaps the filmmakers feel like they made a movie about how psychopaths can hide behind the most attractive facade (and the more attractive the facade, the more terrible its destruction). But the plot is so far-fetched (the heroine suddenly loses consciousness for no reason at the most tense moment without reason and explanation), and the heroes look so clichéd (a rich heiress who is a bum, a daughter with teenage problems, a wife cheating because of a sense of guilt) that “He will not let you go ”in places looks like a parody. And Casey Affleck, so persistently, from film to film, playing sad men, broken by the blows of fate, is more like a patient here than a psychotherapist. A good doctor himself would not hurt him, and the film as a whole – a scriptwriter and director who are more versed in the topic they are researching.

Photo: Vertical Entertainment