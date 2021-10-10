Injury of the Russian national team striker Alexander Ovechkin at the 2014 World Cup, video of the moment

Match “Washington” – “Philadelphia”, which was the last for the “capital” during the pre-season preparation for the new regular season of the NHL, could turn out to be a serious loss for them. Team captain Alexander Ovechkin, who recently entered the top three players who received a call-up to the Russian national team for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, in one of the episodes of the meeting attacked the Flyers striker Travis Konecny ​​from the back.

The Canadian got off the ice a second after the collision and continued to play as if nothing had happened. But for a Russian veteran, the consequences could be much worse. Ovechkin injured his left knee and barely left the court, ending his participation in the game almost at the very beginning. At the moment, there is no exact information about the injury of the best Russian sniper in the history of the NHL.

“Alexander Ovechkin, who received an injury to his lower body, will be re-examined today. The Capitals have a day off today, tomorrow the team will train again, ”journalist Samantha Pell tweeted.

It is expected that in the next 24 hours Washington will provide information on the health of its star, and then it will be clear whether Ovechkin will be able to help his team at the start of the regular season. In the meantime, we recall one of the most memorable traumas in the 36-year-old striker’s career, which he received in the match for the Russian national team at the 2014 World Cup.





Ovechkin was injured immediately after entering the Olympics. Everything seems to be bad

Seven years ago, the capital team failed miserably in the NHL regular championship. Wards Adam Oates have scored just 38 wins in 82 games, finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and for the first time since 2007 flew past the playoffs. From the coveted eighth place, which allows them to continue the fight for the Stanley Cup, the “capitals” were separated by three points.

Ovechkin, as usual, was not going to go on vacation so early and, according to the established tradition, immediately went to the location of the Russian national team. In addition, the world championship in Minsk became the debut tournament for the newly minted head coach of the national team. Oleg Znarka, with whom Ovechkin developed a warm relationship to work together at Dynamo Moscow during the NHL lockout.





Oleg Znarok is the most unfortunate person of the year. He’s been given a ride twice already!

The Russian team started in the capital of Belarus with five confident victories, won with a total score of 29: 6. The national teams of Switzerland, Finland, USA, Kazakhstan and Latvia were consistently beaten. In the match of the sixth round of the group stage, our team met with the German national team. After two periods, the score in the match was not opened, but at the very start of the third segment, he returned to the first link Vadim Shipachev struck Philip Grubauer. In the game, which developed to a goal, the Russian national team managed to find a way to the goal of the German goalkeeper. It was a matter of technique to bring the matter to the sixth victory in a row in such a situation. The final score recorded the advantage of the Russian national team on the scoreboard – 3: 0.

However, in a passing match, the Russian team almost suffered a serious loss in the person of Ovechkin. Alexander was injured 11 minutes before the final siren of the match when the score was 1: 0 in favor of the Russian national team. At the exit from his zone, the captain of the national team fell under a pure forceful technique of Markus Kink, after which, limping, with the help of partners, went to the locker room, from where he was taken by ambulance to one of the hospitals in Minsk with a knee injury.

“As for the state of Alexander Ovechkin, we have no information yet. Comment on the purity of the power technique? Well, there was a foul, there would be no foul … What is there to comment on? Does it make it easier for me, or what? ” – was frankly nervous right after the end of the match of the helmsman of the Russian national team.



Losing the team leader in a meaningless group stage match was clearly not part of the plans of the Russian coach. Fortunately, Ovechkin’s injury was not the most serious. Within a few hours, he was able to get to the hotel and inform fans via social networks that everything is fine with him.

“Everything is OK! All – with a victory ”, – wrote Alexander.

Despite the assurances of Ovechkin himself, the next day everyone was scared by the press service of the Russian national team. “There are fears that further performance of Alexander at the tournament may be called into question,” the official website of the FHR reported. But nothing happened. Alexander missed the final match of the preliminary round, after which he returned to the ice for the start of the playoffs.



In the semifinals with Sweden (3: 1), the captain of the Russians scored an assist, and in the final hit the gates of the Finnish national team (5: 2), making his contribution to winning gold medals. The tournament in Minsk at the moment remains the last triumph of the Russian national team at the world championships and at the same time the last victory in Ovechkin’s international career.