Insiders revealed the gender of Emma Stone’s newborn baby

The star first became a mother a few weeks ago.





A few days ago, TMZ portal sources reported on the addition of Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCarey to the family. Today, People magazine confirmed the good news and added that the 32-year-old Oscar winner had a baby girl. The baby’s name is still kept secret.

According to insiders, the actress and director of Saturday Night Live were married a year ago in a secret ceremony. Officially, the lovers did not confirm this information, but in May Emma showed the ring on that very finger and noted that she was lucky to marry a non-toxic person. The couple announced their engagement in December 2019.

“It’s strange how your life crystallizes at 30,” Stone shared in an interview on the eve of the anniversary. – Instead of just living the dreams of youth, doing your favorite job and making friends, you think: what do I really want as an adult? My opinion about children changed as I got older. As a teenager, I used to say: “I will never get married, I will never have children.” And then I grew up and realized that I want to get married and want to have children. “