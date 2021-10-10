Instagram review of Russian NHL hockey players: Ovechkin, Malkin, Panarin, photo, video – October 9, 2021

In a few days, a new regular season starts in the NHL, which means that in the next six months the players will live only in hockey, and there will be practically no time for social networks. Here’s how Russian athletes spent the last weeks and what they posted on Instagram.

Artemy Panarin is not very active on his page, and more often appears in the account of his wife Alice. The other day, the girl pleased her subscribers with beautiful photos with her husband from New York. In the comments, people agreed that Artemy and Alisa are just a perfect couple.

There were many Russians at the start of the training camp at the St. Louis location. Tarasenko, Barbashev and Toropchenko spent time together in their free time from training and games. However, a week ago, Alexei was sent to the AHL, joint dinners will have to be postponed indefinitely.

During the camp, Ivan Barbashev still managed to skate on the ice with his son. True, the baby is not yet skating, but for a couple of years and will definitely skate in hockey uniform with his father.

Family photos and in the account of Vladislav Gavrikov. The Columbus defender has a true idyll at home.

Yevgeny Malkin’s season will begin only in a few months, the striker is still recovering from the operation, so he has time on social networks. Gino recently posted a photo with a T-shirt with the number 9 and Depay’s autograph. “Thanks for the gift. Keep it up. Hope it brings you good luck Memphis. “, – signed the photo Malkin. It seems like Barcelona has a star fan.

On September 17, Alexander Ovechkin celebrated his 36th birthday, and the next day his wife Anastasia posted a photo from a family holiday.

Mikhail Sergachev also enjoys the last free money and walks around Tampa with his sister.

Artem Zub and his wife Evgenia are inactive on Instagram, but the girl still reported about a big event in the life of their family. On September 27, the Ottawa defender had a son, the boy was named Cyril. Congratulations to young parents!

