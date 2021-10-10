Is Ben Affleck wearing the same watch Jennifer Lopez gave him in 2002?

In recent weeks, the renewed romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has sparked a massive upsurge in nostalgia for noughties celebrities. It is enough to see Bennifer together again to wonder if your Tamagotchi is still alive somewhere? But we’re not the only ones rummaging through cabinets and dusting artifacts: Affleck seems to have been bitten by nostalgia, too. It looks like he’s been wearing the watch she gave him a couple of decades ago since he met Lopez.

V Bennifer Tea Fan Message it is stated that the actor was recently photographed wearing the exact same watch he wore throughout the Bennifer 1.0 era. It is a dainty little thing with a small dial and a massive strap.

Here is the exact same clock during the couple’s relationship in 2000 – in the picture from the basketball game.

A photo in Beverly Hills in Aviators? And here the legendary watch flaunts on the wrist.

Ben Affleck at the Manhattan afterparty at the Rainbow Room? You guessed it: we still wear the same watch.

Of course, we are also interested in what kind of model it is. And sent one of today’s photos to watch dealer Adam Golden of Menta Watches. He replied that it could be anything from Omega to Longines. We also reached out to Affleck’s agent and stylist for answers, but none of them were available to speak.

Fortunately, we found an old 2003 photo of Affleck with Matt Damon, in which we were able to take a closer look at the accessory.

Enlarge the photo and you can make out recognizable details. Barrel shape, strange numbers – this is a real gift for a detective. Such a watch is almost certainly the work of the virtuoso Frank Müller. But it is almost impossible to identify the model exactly, because the watch strap is completely different from the handwriting of the famous watchmaker. Hodinkee says the dial is attached to a bracelet made by Chrome Hearts decades ago. “It looks like this is a Franck Muller Curvex with a strap from another manufacturer added to the case,” a company spokesman wrote. “We have never offered such a bracelet as a factory option.” That’s all. The case has been solved.