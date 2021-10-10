Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck posing on the red carpet

A month after their debut on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, the couple apparently decided to repeat their triumph! Contrary to all rumors of tension in the relationship, J. Law and Ben Affleck appeared together at the premiere of The Last Duel.

They did not hide their feelings at all. Ben literally did not take his eyes off his beloved, and a smile did not disappear from J.Lo’s face. The couple hugged and kissed every now and then in front of paparazzi flashes.

For the premiere, Ben chose a black velvet suit, while Lopez chose a suit consisting of a crop top and a skirt with a slit from the hip.

Note that at the Venice Film Festival the first official exit of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took place after the reunion. Then the singer appeared in front of the public in a white Georges Hobeika Couture dress with a slit and framed with large crystals and a deep neckline. Later it became known that the choice of outfit had a deep meaning: white symbolizes a new beginning and rebirth.

Recall that Lopez and Affleck, who broke up in 2004 after breaking off their engagement, sparked rumors of a reunion in May after a romantic getaway in Montana. Then the couple spent a lot of time together, and during the celebration of their birthday, J.Lo confirmed the renewed romance with a joint photo on her Instagram.