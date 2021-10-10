Jennifer Lopez supports Ben Affleck at the premiere of “The Last Duel” in New York

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” premiered in New York yesterday. Among her guests were the performers of the main roles Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and their beloved. Affleck came to support Jennifer Lopez, and his colleague and close friend – the wife of Luciana Barroso.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez



Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

In public, 52-year-old Jen and 49-year-old Ben did not hide their tender feelings. The couple posed for photographers in an embrace, smiled and kissed a lot.

Lopez came out in a tight Herve Leger skirt with a slit on the leg and a short top with long sleeves from the same brand. The outfit emphasized the star’s toned figure and her elastic abs.

For the couple, this publication was the second after the renewal of the novel. Last month, they appeared together on the red carpet for the first time since the reunion – the lovers attended the world premiere of “The Last Duel”, which took place as part of the Venice Film Festival.

Despite busy work schedules, Ben and Jennifer try to support each other at important moments in their careers.

Affleck openly admires his beloved and says that she inspires people around the world.

I am in awe of the way Jennifer affects the world. The most I can do as an artist is to make films that touch people. Jennifer has inspired many people to feel like they have their place at the table in this country. Few people have achieved such an effect in history, and I can never do the same, but I support, respect and admire it, – he noted.







Ben Affleck, Jody Comer and Matt Damon