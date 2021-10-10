Jennifer Lopez tries to mend relations with ex-fiancé

https://ria.ru/20210429/lopez-1730357110.html

MOSCOW, April 29 – RIA Novosti. Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé, baseball player-turned-businessman Alex Rodriguez, are trying to forge friendships, People reported, citing their sources. first date – to talk about business and personal life. Lopez and Rodriguez have joint ventures, as well as properties in Miami, Los Angeles and New York. But the most important thing for them is children. Celebrities “want to be as considerate of them as possible,” says an insider. Lopez is raising 13-year-old twins Emma and Max, who were married to Mark Anthony. Rodriguez has two daughters from his ex-wife Cynthia Skirtis: Ella, the same age as the singer’s heirs, and Natasha, who celebrated her 16th birthday in November. The split couple have no common children. People’s source also said that Jennifer Lopez does not want the broken engagement to affect the twins’ studies: they go to school in Miami and the singer is not going to pull them out of their familiar surroundings. Lopez is strong enough and confident enough to keep living. What can not be said about Rodriguez: according to an insider, he is going through a separation more painful and “still wants to return Jennifer, but their relationship is over for her.” Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement in March 2019, but the wedding never took place. On April 15, 2021, celebrities confirmed the breakup rumors.

