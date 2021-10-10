Jessica Alba and other actresses who left the profession (and you did not notice)

Since becoming a mother in 2008, Jessica Alba has left her acting career and almost stopped appearing on the screen. Many fans of the actress hoped that she would be able to return to filming when her daughter Haven, and then her son Hayes, grew up – but this never happened. About what happened to her career, Alba first spoke only the other day. “Having become a mother, I realized that I could not return to what I had done before and be sincere. It stopped worrying me. What happened to me was much more important, ”she said. InStyle talks about celebrities who, like Jessica, gave up on-screen fame in order to realize themselves in a new field

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore at an autograph session, 2001

Drew Barrymore announced her retirement quite recently, in early March 2021. The actress, best known for the films Charlie’s Angels and 50 First Kisses, decided to focus on her family. “I don’t want to go back to the set right now, but that could change when my kids grow up,” she said. – I stopped acting when I became a mother. I’ve been in the industry for too long: I first appeared on screen in diapers when I was 11 months old. ” Now the eldest daughter of the actress Olive is 8 years old, and the youngest Frankie is 6, so if her possible comeback happens, it will not be in the next decade.

Eva Mendes













Eva Mendes at the Rome Film Festival, 2010

The star of the films “The Rules of Removal: The Hitch Method” and “The Fast and the Furious” began acting in films back in the 1990s, but in 2014 her filmography ceased to be replenished with new works. The explanation for this turned out to be quite simple: on the set of Places Beyond the Pines, Eva Mendes met her future lover Ryan Gosling. Shortly after the beginning of the relationship, in September 2014, the couple had a daughter, Esmeralda Amanda, and then, in May 2016, they became the parents of a second girl, Amanda Lee. Celebrities have not yet formalized their union, but this does not deprive them of their status as one of the strongest married couples in Hollywood. “Now I’m a mom and I can’t agree to many roles,” Mendes shared on her Instagram in response to a comment from one of her followers. – I don’t want to get involved with many topics, and this limits my choice, but I take it calmly. I have to be an example for my girls. But don’t worry, I have a part-time job. ”

Cameron Diaz

For many years, the star of the films “Charlie’s Angels”, “Exchange Vacation” and “Everybody’s Crazy About Mary” did not leave A-list, but in 2014 she wanted to leave the Hollywood conveyor and officially retired. In 2019, Cameron Diaz gave an interview in which she admitted that she does not miss acting and enjoys her time. “I gave most of my life to the public,” she shared with American InStyle. – Now is the time to reorganize and return to fans with what I really enjoy doing. If I ever think of going back. I don’t miss publicity. ” During the well-deserved rest, the actress finally arranged a personal life: she married Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden and became a mother for the first time. Now she is engaged in the development of her own production of biovine and, it seems, does not regret anything.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen became famous in childhood, playing in the films Passport to Paris and Two: Me and My Shadow. In the early 2000s, their names and images were brand names in the entertainment industry and appeared on clothing, perfume, and stationery. Mattel, which makes Barbie, even released Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen dolls. But, having matured, the famous twins abandoned their acting career. They last appeared on screen together in Moments of New York in 2004, after which they took a hiatus to pursue higher education. Ashley was the first to decide not to return to the cinema, and Mary-Kate starred in a couple of projects, after which they switched to fashion together. “As students, we started to sew something for the sake of interest,” one of the sisters said in an interview. – It began to work out. My architectural skills were unexpectedly useful to us for the construction of stores. ” Since then, they have been designing clothes and shoes under the The Row brand, for which they were three times awarded the title of the best designers of the year by the American Council of Designers CFDA. Recently, the Olsen sisters’ business was at the center of a scandal when The Row trainees accused employers of withholding wages: 185 employees worked for several months for free for the brand for 50 hours a week. After the publicity, Mary-Kate and Ashley gave them minimal compensation and neutralized the conflict. True, the financial difficulties caused by the economic crisis and pandemic are still being fought.

Grace Kelly

Almost every woman dreamed of becoming a movie star or princess as a child. Grace Kelly has managed to make both of these dreams come true. In the 50s, she was a popular actress and starred in the films of Alfred Hitchcock “In the event of murder, type M”, “Window to the courtyard” and “To Catch a Thief.” But then, at the Cannes Film Festival, Grace met Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and they got married in 1956. For the sake of an alliance with the monarch, she had to not only change the continent, undergo thorough medical examinations, but also leave the cinema forever.

Meghan Markle

Like Grace Kelly in her day, Meghan Markle has gone from being an actress to being an eldest member of the royal family. Markle’s most famous role is Rachel in Force Majeure, where she starred from 2011 to 2018, after which she left the show to marry Prince Harry and become the Duchess of Sussex. Since then, there has been another turn in her career: after moving to the United States, Megan, along with her husband Harry, lost their royal powers and responsibilities and began to build a new business. The Ex-Sussexes founded the Archewell charity and signed a deal with Netflix. They recently recorded a big interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they first talked about the reasons for breaking up with the royal family and a new life. The revelations of the former dukes will premiere on March 7th on CBS.

The sensational interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be released on Sunday. What to expect from him? Read

Phoebe Cates

Phoebe Cates became the main “crash” of American teenagers of the 80’s generation after the iconic role in the comedy “Rapid Change at Ridgemont High School”, and then, starring in “Gremlins”, became world famous. In 1989, Phoebe married actor Kevin Kline, and the couple had two children: Greta and Owen. The actress’s husband later shared in an interview with Playboy that they “agreed to rotate so that they never work at the same time, but whenever Phoebe received job offers, she preferred to stay with the children.” Cates’ last major role was in 1994’s Princess Karabou. Realized as a mother, the former actress opened a Blue Tree boutique in New York.

Portia de Rossi

Despite a successful and long-term film career, the actress of the series “Delay in Development” and “Scandal” Portia de Rossi, on the eve of her 45th birthday, decided to leave filming. “I almost turned 45, and I began to wonder if there was something really difficult and challenging that I had never done,” explained de Rossi in an interview with his wife Ellen DeGeneres. “I had a clear idea of ​​what roles awaited me in the next 10-20 years, so I decided to leave and start my own business.” Portia now calls herself a “former actress” and runs the art curatorial and publishing company General Public. True, not so long ago she still starred in a movie: in 2018, the celebrity returned in the 5th season of “Delayed Development”.