Jessica Alba Founded Company Targets $ 1.5 Billion Valuation in IPO

Los Angeles-based company The Honest Company, which sells goods for children and personal care, plans to receive an IPO valuation of $ 1.5 billion, writes Reuters.

The Honest Company plans to list about 25.8 million shares on the Nasdaq at $ 14-17 per share. If the placement takes place at the upper end of the range, the company will raise about $ 110 million, not counting the proceeds from the shares, which will be sold by shareholders, the agency writes. In January, a Bloomberg source said the company could be valued at about $ 2 billion on an IPO.

The Honest Company was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba. The range of products offered by the company includes diapers, moisturizer or shampoos – all of which The Honest Company sells on its website and in thousands of stores. Among the partners of the company are the largest American retailers, in particular, Amazon and Target.

The Honest Company revenue increased by 27.6% last year to $ 300.5 million versus $ 235.6 million in 2019. About two-thirds of the revenue came from diapers and wipes. The company ended 2020 with a net loss of $ 14.5 million – compared to 2019 ($ 31.1 million), it more than halved.