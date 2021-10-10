Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce story

teahub.io On August 2, 2021, actor Johnny Depp won his first court victory against Amber Heard. She filed for divorce back in 2016, claiming “insoluble contradictions” with her husband. Soon, Depp became a bachelor again, but then litigation began over Hurd’s statements about her husband’s violence, which the actor himself denied. We remember how it hit his career, how it was revealed that he himself suffered from the abuse, and what the court has yet to find out.

Fans learned about the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 2011: their romance began after filming the film “The Rum Diary” together. At that time, Depp was still dating singer Vanessa Paradis, but this did not stop him from being fascinated by his young colleague (Hurd is 23 years younger than his ex-husband). As the actor himself admitted, he was hooked by the fact “that she is a passionate fan of the blues.” Amber was also busy at the time. Shortly before her romance with Johnny Depp, she came out, admitting that she was in a relationship with the artist Tasya van Ri.

Fans thought the union between Depp and Hurd was impossible. However, in January 2014, the actor proposed to his beloved, and a year later they got married. Their marriage lasted just over a year – only 18 months, then Hurd filed for divorce, launching a series of high-profile events.