Joint training, kissing and nostalgia: how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend time in Miami

Jennifer Lopez / Ben Affleck

The relationship of 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez and 48-year-old Ben Affleck is developing by leaps and bounds. Now the couple is spending time together in Miami, where the singer has a mansion. However, they do not sit at home and, not much hiding from strangers, go out into the light.

Eyewitnesses said that yesterday Jennifer and Ben went to the gym together. Lopez is a well-known sports fan and has frequently trained with ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. It seems that now joint training awaits and Ben.





According to an insider of In Touch, the couple left the gym together, and during training they did not hesitate to show tender feelings and even kissed between approaches.

Netizens have also noticed that Affleck is again wearing a silver watch that Lopez gave him in 2002 while filming the music video Jenny From the Block. From the moment the video was released until the couple broke up in 2004, the actor was repeatedly seen wearing this watch.

The network is discussing why Affleck decided to keep the gift of his ex-lover.

I wonder if he has a box like J.Lo’s stuff? Maybe there is also a pink diamond ring?

– wrote a netizen, referring to the ring that Ben gave Jennifer, making a marriage proposal.

Despite the fact that everyone already knows about the resumption of the couple’s romance, Jennifer and Ben themselves are not going to confirm this news yet. Sources say they want to keep the relationship private for as long as possible.

For now, they just go with the flow and make plans to see each other as often as possible. They still have something to discuss before they announce the romance publicly. It is quite obvious that they again fell very deeply in love with each other, but they do not want to be under pressure again and jinx their relationship,

– said the source.

According to him, Lopez and Affleck will not debut as a couple until the time is right for both of them.