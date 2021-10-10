Jokes about divorce from Kanye West, plastic surgery and sex tape: Kim Kardashian made her debut on the SNL show

Kim Kardashian

Yesterday, 40-year-old Kim Kardashian made her debut on NBC’s hit comedy show Saturday Night Live. The TV star showed an excellent sense of humor, causing laughter from the audience with her monologue and scenes, and proved that she is not alien to self-irony.

In her monologue, she joked a lot about herself and her family. So, in an ironic manner, she commented on her divorce from 44-year-old Kanye West.

I married the best rapper of all time. He is also the richest black man in America and has given me four amazing children. Therefore, when I divorce him, it means that the reason is one … his personality,

– she said.

By the way, the rapper supported his ex-wife before the responsible debut and came to New York on the eve of the show – the couple was seen on Friday when they left the hotel together.

The TV star also made the audience laugh when in her speech she hinted at the plastic surgery of the sisters.

I’m glad to be here tonight to show you that I am more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and great breasts and perfect buttocks. Basically, I am much better than the photo that my sisters show plastic surgeons as an example,

– said Kardashian.

And then she remembered the scandalous sex video with her ex-boyfriend Ray Jay that had leaked online.

I only had one film released, and no one told me that it would premiere. It must have flown out of my mom’s head

– Kim joked.



Kim Kardashian and Amy Schumer

At the end of the monologue, the star announced that she was going to announce her participation in the presidential race, but then said that it was a joke.

I will not run for president, there can be no three failed politicians in our family,

She said, referring to Kanye West’s presidential race and her transgender father Kaitlyn Jenner’s nomination as governor of California.

Kim also parodied her older sister Courtney Kadashian, making fun of her passionate romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.



Mickey Day and Kim Kardashian

Reincarnating as Courtney, Kim tried on the role of a judge on a television reality show. She was accompanied by her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian, and regular actors of the show, who played other members of the famous family.

Chloe said she sued her sister for stealing her makeup artist. But since Kim was wearing the outfit she wore to the Met Gala, no one was able to see her face. Kris Jenner’s complaint was that her daughter Kendall was too boring on the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, and from her other daughter, Kylie, she demands that she give birth faster.

For Kim, being on the show was a big and very exciting experience. She prepared for several hours a day and, according to insiders, was very worried. She was greatly helped by her ex-husband, who gave her advice and support.

Netizens were delighted with Kim’s debut. They admitted that they did not expect her to show such wonderful acting talent.

Kim Kardashian was super funny! Very unexpected!

May tonight be a lesson that no one should be underestimated or humiliated,

– Internet users write.

But most of all the audience seemed to be impressed by the kiss of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who played Aladdin and Jasmine.

Pete Davidson wrote one parody and his goal was to kiss Kim,

– joke on the net.



Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian