Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett and Dermot Mulroney – photos – Showbiz News

The stars of the 1997 romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett and Dermot Mulroney are back together. The actors filmed for Entertaiment Weekly. The issue of the magazine is dedicated specifically to the genre of romantic comedy.

My Best Friend’s Wedding was filmed in Chicago in 1996 and directed by P.J. Hogan. As the newspaper notes, it was a return to the genre, thanks to which Roberts became the star of “Pretty Woman” in the 1990s. Rookie Cameron Diaz, who made her debut in The Mask in 1994, and Rupert Everett also starred in it.

The film follows New York City restaurant critic Juliana Porter (Julia Roberts), who is invited to her best friend’s wedding in Chicago and goes there to upset her.

Dermot Mulroney – the same “best friend”, said that since then he has worked a lot in Chicago, and the city loves this film. And Rupert Everett, who played the role of Juliana’s friend, complained that when he got the role, there were literally two lines in the script for him, and therefore he came to work in a bad mood, but the picture brought changes to his life.

The actors and director also recalled the double date scene at the karaoke bar. As PJ Hogan explained, it was staged as a real karaoke and filmed.

Upon completion of work on the picture, after test screenings, it was necessary to reshoot some episodes, in particular, the ending. As the director explained, the focus group did not want a happy ending for the main character played by Julia Roberts, they did not forgive her. Interestingly, Julia Roberts and her on-screen “best friend” Dermot Mulroney are real-life friends.

